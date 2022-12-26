Why Infants Under 6 Months Should Never Drink Water
In a world seemingly obsessed with hydration and drinking eight glasses a day, it may come as a surprise that H₂O can have serious health consequences for babies, specifically water intoxication.
Water intoxication is the overconsumption of water and can lead to confusion, psychosis, seizures, and death. The condition can affect people of all ages, but adults can safely drink much more water than babies, whose underdeveloped kidneys cannot process water on their own.
Too much water dilutes an infant’s normal sodium levels, causing a condition called hyponatremia, which damages the brain first. Early symptoms, such as drowsiness and confusion, can easily go unnoticed until water intoxication becomes more severe.
According to Parents.com, Dr. Christopher Carrubba warns of other water intoxication symptoms including:
• Dizziness
• Lethargy
• Confusion
• Swelling of the face and limbs
• More than eight wet diapers in a day
Water intoxication in babies is most commonly the result of over-dilution of formula or giving them water on its own to drink when they’re too young. There are specific situations when it’s okay to give babies water. This is usually recommended for excessive heat exposure or constipation.
It’s important to be aware of the risk of water intoxication and always follow the instructions when preparing baby formula. To be on the safe side, check with your pediatrician before giving an infant water or if you have concerns about possible water intoxication in your baby.
Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · babies, baby, baby formula, confusion, constipation, Dizziness, Dr. Christopher Carrubb, hydration, hyponatremia, infant, infants, kidneys, lethargy, Parents.com, pediatrician, psychosis, seizures, sodium, top, water intoxication