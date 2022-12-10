Why One Outback Steakhouse Customer Walked Off With A Cast-Iron Skillet
I’ve been known to snatch a ramekin or two from a restaurant, if I needed to take my honey mustard to go. Sure it’s not right, but it only costs a couple of quarters and it’s saving the planet the plastic to-go container.
I’m not sure this patron, who ran off with the cast-iron skillet that his steak was served in, will have such an easy time justifying his theft.
The customer in question is Haley (@aleyyy_hh), who claimed she took the skillet because she has big plans for it at home.
@aleyyy_hh
“I just finessed this from Outback, I wanna cook eggs with it.”
Her video has been viewed around 5 million times, and is, in general, delighting most of the people who end up in the comments.
“If you’re not putting whatever fits into your togo box then you’re not getting your money’s worth,” joked one.”
“As a former Outback employee I’ve seen many customers take dishes cups ramekins and the little skillets; we always know and never care.”
One comment claimed that Haley could be in big trouble, lady.
“The bottom of the pan has a microtracking chip I used to work at Outback, buddy.”
Haley made a followup video addressing this comment in particular, though most people were pretty skeptical from the start.
The bottom of her pan seemed pretty innocuous.
“Are you talking about this? DC212 USA? Only thing on the back. 99% sure it’s either a sizing number or a manufacturing number definitely not a microtracking chip?”
She also doesn’t think it’s even real cast-iron, but apparently it is handy, and she has no regrets.
@aleyyy_hh
Replying to @jopapop2 #greenscreen
According to a piece in the Press Herald, Haley and I are not the only ones who sneak dinnerware into our togo containers – they report that cutlery, salt and pepper shakers, table fixtures, and even pictures off the walls disappear on a fairly regular basis.
“Everything that isn’t nailed down is fair game.”
I’m not condoning it or anything, but I do wish she would do another followup video and let us know how those eggs turned out.
