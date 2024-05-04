Musician Swears He’ll Never Listen To A Certain Band Again After The Lead Singer Melted Down Over Chicken McNuggets
by Matthew Gilligan
Never meet your heroes…
It turns out that expression exists for a reason!
And this story is yet another illustration of that unfortunate phenomenon.
A man named Glenn posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about an encounter he had in the late 2000s that left him with a bad taste in his mouth.
His high school band was supposed to play a warm-up gig on a side stage for a famous pop-punk band and he decided to check out the headliner’s soundcheck.
Glenn said the unnamed band’s singer had a meltdown when he got the wrong McDonald’s order delivered.
“I drove 9 hours for you, and you can’t even get my nuggets right?!?!”
Glenn said the singer threw a tantrum and his perception of the frontman was ruined forever.
I wonder who it was…any guesses?
Check out his story.
@glernndevern
I still think about this experience all the time #celebrityencounters #poprock #poppunk #2000s
Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.
One viewer thinks they know what band it was…
Another person eliminated one suspect from the list.
And this TikTokker thinks it might have been a certain someone…
I wonder what band it was…
I suppose we’ll never know.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!