Woman Gets Sent Home With Sick Cat And Massive Vet Bill She Can’t Afford. Is There Anything She Can Do?
I would go out on a limb and say that the vast majority of pet owners would do anything for their beloved furry friend – even going into debt in order to get them the medical care they need.
That said, there’s always the fear that you’re going to get a bill you can’t afford to pay, and that your pet might be the one to suffer because of it.
TikToker Kayla Thompson (@thompsontails) is not only upset because of her $850 bill, but because despite her cat still being ill, she did not get any answers as to what might be wrong.
@thompsontails
Replying to @zeldaandmorty taking him into our regular vet tomorrow morning. ending the night heartbroken and confused. #catsoftiktok #animalrescue #veterinarian #cornbreadthecat #sickcat #cat #mysteryillness
“Update: we were sent home from the emergency vet with a $850 bill that I can’t afford to pay, a cat with a 104 degrees fever, and no answers after being there for 6 hours.”
A voice in the background can be heard saying “sometimes these cats just have these mystery viruses,” presumably by way of explanation.
665,000 views means plenty of opinions in the comments, some of which suggest Kayla shouldn’t have a pet she can’t afford to care for.
Others – most, probably – were more sympathetic.
Thompson herself addressed some of the haters in a follow-up video.
@thompsontails
Replying to @nike2937489284 Potential diagnosis of dry FIP if we don’t see an improvement here soon. I’m seeking alternative treatments for him as we speak. #cornbreadthecat #sickcat #cat #catsoftiktok #animalrescue #veterinarian #mysteryillness #fip
Here’s what she said…
“I’m an animal rescuer, and yes, I’m very aware of the fact that when you adopt an animal you have a responsibility to make sure that you’re financially taking care of them and their medical needs.
However, financial situations change for people very often and we’re currently in a very large economic crisis if you haven’t noticed.”
After Thompson revealed that she’s currently drowning in bills from her own medical crisis, another TikToker created a GoFundMe to pay for the bill.
I only hope she got answers, or at least the cat has recovered from the mystery virus by now, too.
