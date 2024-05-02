His Roommate Kept Stealing His Leftovers, So He Got Revenge By Making The Spiciest Cake Imaginable
by Trisha Leigh
There are way too many stories on Reddit about roommates who refuse to stop eating food that isn’t theirs.
I had no idea this was a thing, because it would never cross my mind to steal someone else’s stuff?
This guy’s roommate loved his home cooking, since he never learned how to cook for himself.
My old college roommate didn’t know how to cook or do dishes and didn’t go food shopping much.
This led to him eating my food, especially my leftovers as those were prepared meals.
He asked him to stop but he kind of did the opposite.
I would use my leftovers to meal prep for the week, and told him to stop as it was expensive as well as inconvenient.
The behavior did not stop and he actually seemed to be eating more of my food out of spite.
So, a chocolate pepper and wasabi cake it was.
To punish him, I baked a chocolate cake with habanero peppers and mixed the frosting with wasabi.
I labeled it with my name and a bold “Do Not Eat” and waited.
This guy has a very low tolerance for spicy foods so I thought he would take one bite quickly realize the error of his ways.
The roommate and his friends ate it and got bit you know where at least twice.
About two days later, him and a couple of his friends got really drunk while I was at work and decided to dig into my food.
Somehow, they ate about a third of it before realizing, and when they inevitable went to throw up from over drinking and eating spicy foods, got hit by the cake a 2nd time.
Don’t know for sure but it couldn’t have felt good coming out the backend.
The reckless thievery stopped.
When he asked me why I made this monstrosity I told him I found a chocolate habanero recipe online that I wanted to try.
He stopped eating my cooking after that.
Reddit’s usually quick to high-five these guys.
The top comment says the poster tried to play it nice.
They probably didn’t want to risk it.
No lies detected.
Honestly the roommate doesn’t seem too bright.
But they say the guy probably learned his lesson.
I mean, play stupid games, right?
What else was he supposed to do?
If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · food thief, malicious compliance, picture, reddit, roommates, spicy food, top