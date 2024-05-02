Accountant Shares The Best Free Service For Filing Taxes That Many Have Never Tried
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s tax season, friends!
Actually, when I think of it, EVERY season is tax season, because you gotta keep an eye on that stuff all year long…
But I digress…
An accountant named Kim posted a video and talked to viewers about how they can save money by filing their own taxes.
Kim said, “So I’m a tax accountant and just a pro tip for everybody. If you want to file your own tax return, use freetaxusa.com.”
She talked about how other well know tax preparers like TurboTax, H&R Block, and others charge fees on top of fees on top of fees…
Kim explained, “FreeTaxUSA is legit. You can use your W-2, student loans. If you’re a sole proprietor and need to use a Schedule C, they’re all free… Rent and royalty income if you need to like do that Schedule E.”
“That’s free as well because these other softwares charge you. They have hidden charges in every single way.”
Good to know!
Let’s take a look at the video.
@kimmyc0le
Tip from a tax accountant 😌 if you have complicated taxes consult w a professional (aka me)
Thanks for the advice!
Good to know!
