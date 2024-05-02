Ex-Wedding Planner Learned Her Former Competition Was Scamming Brides, So She Came Out Of Retirement And Put Her Out Of Business
by Ryan McCarthy
We all have that one person who we dream about getting the most elaborate, beautiful revenge on.
But we live in the real world, and many of us don’t have the time or money to make those dreams come true.
But that doesn’t mean we can’t live vicariously through the people who do!
Take this retired wedding planner, who literally came out of retirement to make sure one of her former competitors would get what they deserved.
Check it out!
I spent $5,000+ to inconvenience and embarrass a competitor who treated me like crap. It was worth it.
So I used to run a small business (wedding space), and I was very successful in a very short period of time.
To the point that I was getting all expense paid invites to industry conferences less than 6 months after I opened. Needless to say, this ruffled feathers.
Enter Kate. Kate is a chief Karen who competes in the same space and has been nothing but awful to me.
She became aware that I wasn’t just competition, I was doing better business than her.
And Kate was none too happy with her success.
She would complain that I had gotten expenses paid, implied that it was because I was pretty, said that she felt people who had been in the space longer deserved it more.
There was also a vaguely racist statement about how my outfit colors “don’t look good” on dark skinned people.
She also reported my booth for accidentally being less than 3 inches outside our 10×10 slot.
She has tried on more than one occasion to have my competing products removed from vendors halls.
Needless to say, I despise this woman.
But when the pandemic hit, she realized it was time to quit while she was ahead!
Now fast forward a little bit into the pandemic. I see major issues on the horizon for my business, and so I decide to step out and sell for a pretty penny.
Bought a condo. Took a job at a non-profit and moved along with my life.
But some of my friends still in the industry would give me updates or vent, and I was absolutely right to sell.
Most everyone doing what I do has already closed, including the person I sold to.
Unfortunately for Kate, she did not have the same keen business sense.
Kate, however, was still going strong, though I noticed her prices were really really aggressive.
My friend then showed me screenshots that Kate had bragged privately about claiming to be unemployed/disabled by using her long time partner as a cover for her business.
After that, she then would drop prices below what other sellers could do because she was double dipping.
As someone with an actual disability, she wasn’t going to let her scamming slide.
This really really really made me angry.
I have a mobility disability, and I felt horrible for the people she was running out of business by pricing so low.
So I of course reported her, but nothing seemed to come of that. Then one of the biggest conferences of our local industry came up on my calendar.
This conference costs 8-10k to vend at, and many vendors make 50%+ of their yearly income from this event.
My friend runs the vending hall, so I had her place me in the booth right next to Kate.
And with her spot right next to Kate, she set her plan to put Kate out of business in motion!
Now when I left the industry, I still had great contacts on the manufacturing side because I speak Chinese fairly well.
I found the manufacturer for Kates top selling items, and ordered a sizable inventory to take with me to the conference.
I priced them at cost and made ginormous signs about inventory liquidation, and created these super aggressive bundle deals.
I made it nearly impossible for her to do any business being right next to me.
Kate was fuming, but it was too late for her to do anything!
I could see her over there fuming, and she did try to come over and complain, but our booth was too busy to even entertain her obnoxious huffing and puffing.
She closed her shop last week.
I lost about $5,000 doing this, but I got a lot of people deals on packages/items that they never thought they could afford for their special day.
And honestly? It was fun to help people out, especially at her expense.
And to think, Kate could have avoided all of this if she wasn’t so proud of taking people’s hard earned money!
Reddit quickly became this woman’s biggest fans, with some users wanting to employ her wedding services for themselves!
Others said maybe if Kate was kinder to the people around her, she could have gotten some help in her time of need.
And this user said no amount of money is as sweet as that revenge feels!
This user assured her that Kate’s disability fraud will most definitely catch up to her.
And finally, this user advised she take her revenge a step further.
It’s hard to feel bad for people when they get exactly what they deserve!
I think so, anyway.
