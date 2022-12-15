Dec 15, 2022

Yet Another Unhappy Amazon Employee Details Warehouse Experience On Twitter

There have been no shortage of complaints about the culture and reality of working at Amazon, but there are also some videos out there that make working in one of their warehouses sound like the ideal job.

The latter sort is what made TikTok user @arguewitchabdnotme take a job there, but now she says she regrets it.

@arguewitchabdnotme

Walking 10 miles a mfkn shift

♬ original sound – Kayla

She says that in reality, the job is nothing like people make it seem like on social media and, wearing clown makeup, talks about her own experience.

“Me thinking I was gonna work at Amazon as a picker and stand in one place like the ppl on TikTok.”

The video has over 1.1 million views, and in the captions, she talks about walking “10 miles a mfkn shift.”

Screen Shot 2022 12 08 at 10.48.31 PM Yet Another Unhappy Amazon Employee Details Warehouse Experience On Twitter

Image Credit: TikTok

According to CLIMB, if she worked as a picker she would be,

“Responsible for getting items from shelves and packaging them for shipment.

The job of an Amazon picker requires a lot of physical stamina.

They must be able to stand for long periods of time while performing repetitive motions with their arms and hands.

The pace is also fast-paced as they are expected to retrieve items quickly and efficiently.”

In the comments, there was no shortage of current and former Amazon employees backing up OP’s experience.

Screen Shot 2022 12 08 at 10.49.30 PM Yet Another Unhappy Amazon Employee Details Warehouse Experience On Twitter

Image Credit: TikTok

Another said it wasn’t fun at all.

Screen Shot 2022 12 08 at 10.49.42 PM Yet Another Unhappy Amazon Employee Details Warehouse Experience On Twitter

Image Credit: TikTok

No word on whether or not she’s still with the company.

Maybe she’s waiting on that 6 month bonus before she makes the call.

