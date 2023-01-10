Jan 19, 2023

10 Things You Probably Didn’t Know You Can Put in the Dishwasher

Do you think that your dishwasher is only for washing plates, silverware, pots, and pans?

Think again!

Because that machine can be used to clean all kinds of things in your house that collect germs, gunk, and dirt.

And here are 10 items you might not know you can run through your dishwasher.

Take a look!

1. Toys

You can put your kids’ small plastic toys in a mesh lingerie bag, place the bag on the top shelf of your dishwasher and let that baby run!

Those LEGO pieces will be as clean as a whistle!

Photo Credit: Unsplash,Xavi Cabrera

2. Flip flops

Yes, flip flops.

Be sure to hook your flops on the top shelf of the dishwasher so they don’t fly all over the place when those high-pressure water cycles are blasting.

3. Hairbrushes

Researchers at the University of Arizona say that a hairbrush can hold nearly 3,500 colonies of bacteria, so it’s probably a good idea to pick all the stray hairs out of that thing and put it in the silverware tray for a cycle.

This only goes for plastic brushes and combs, FYI. Other kinds will get ruined.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

4. Potatoes

Put them in your dishwasher on a rinse-only cycle with NO detergent and you can seriously cut down on your prep time next time you’re making a big batch of mashed potatoes!

5. Rain boots

Take the liners out and lay them horizontally in your dishwasher to give them a good once-over every once in a while.

You’ll thank yourself!

6. Stove knobs

You most likely overlook them all the time, but stove knobs get caked with grime, grease, and germs. If yours are removable, put them in with the silverware from time to time.

7. Tweezers and nail clippers

Most tweezers and nail clippers are dishwasher-safe so go ahead and give it a whirl!

Those things can get pretty gnarly…

Photo Credit: Pexels

8. Pet stuff

Check the labels to be sure, but there’s a good chance that the toys and the bowls that your pets slobber all over are good to go in the dishwasher.

And you know they probably really need it…

9. Sponges

No need to toss your sponge after one use anymore!

Instead, toss them in the dishwasher, use the “heated dry” mode or the hottest cycle available and you can eliminate 99.9% of germs from your sponges.

Yay!

10. Refrigerator shelves

You know these things get funky from spills, so take the time every once in a while to remove them and run them through the dishwasher.

You can thank us later!

