A Woman Found Brand New Apple Products While Dumpster Diving
You never know what you’re going to find when you go on a dumpster diving adventure.
And a woman named Ella went dumpster diving behind an Apple Store and she came upon a treasure trove of Apple products that were discarded.
See what she had to say in her video.
@glamourddive They accidentally threw this away.. #apple #dumpsterdiving #free #fyp #glamourddive ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show
People who saw the video on TikTok shared their thoughts.
One person said,
“As an artist, I’m going to apple dumpsters just because of the apple pen tips I’m very heavy-handed when using a screen.”
And one viewer commented,
“They don’t recycle? They scam people without a charger, they don’t recycle. Tim Cook needs to go.”
A TikTokker who knows what they’re talking about said,
“As an Apple employee, I will say most stores are required to have managers check the bags before they are thrown out. But good luck everyone.”
And another added,
“Save the boxes, people buy the apple boxes on eBay, believe it or not.”
Folks, it pays to get dirty and dumpster dive once in a while!
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · apple, dumpster diving, top