City Sends Adorable Response To Girl Asking Permission To Own A Unicorn
Kids might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s an unwritten rule that, should a child approach you with any kind of whimsy or request to play make-believe, you play along if you can.
And if their response to a little girl’s question about owning unicorn is any indication, even the city of Los Angeles seems to have gotten the message.
Madeline is a first grader who badly wants to own a unicorn, but after asking her parents whether or not she could have one learned she might need a special license.
You know, as you do for unique and magical things.
Instead of seeing this as an insurmountable hurdle, Madeline decided to write a letter to the Los Angeles County Animal Control Department.
“Dear LA County,
I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one. Please send me a letter in response.”
One employee from the animal control staff shared the cute letter on Facebook, saying that it “brought us so much joy.”
Once director Marcia Mayeda got wind of the request, she knew they had to respond. They sent the little girl a return letter that thanked her for her “sense of responsible pet ownership,” among other things.
They also made sure to answer her question regarding guidelines and conditions for owning a unicorn.
In this case, that a unicorn must be “given regular access to sunlight, moonbeams, and rainbows,” that they should have a “watermelon at least once a week,” and to use only “nontoxic and biodegradable sparkles or glitter” on the unicorn.
According to animal control, though, it’s not just about a cute letter. They hope that by sharing the whole exchange they can point out how important it is to be a responsible pet owner.
“It is always rewarding to hear from young people who thoughtfully consider the requirements of providing a loving home to animals. We commend Madeline’s sense of responsible pet ownership to seek permission in advance to keep a unicorn in Los Angeles County. As a result, we issued her a preapproved unicorn license. Also, in the meantime, because they are indeed very rare to find, we will be providing her the unicorn pictured below as she continues her search.”
They also sent her a cute unicorn toy to love in the meantime, complete with a heart-shaped, metal tag that reads “Permanent Unicorn License.”
I don’t know about you, but I think if anyone is going to find a unicorn one day, it’s definitely going to be Madeline.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · los angeles county animal control unicorn license, madeline unicorn license, top, unicorn, unicorns