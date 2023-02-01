How The Smell of Your Sneezes May Say Something Incredibly Important About Your Health

Did you know that our sneezes have an odor? If you’ve ever caught a whiff of your own or someone else’s sneeze, you may want to pay attention as the odor can provide health information.

Don’t worry if you have the occasional nasty-smelling sneeze. But if you notice a consistent odor in one of the four categories – sweet, foul, sour, or ammonia – it may indicate a health issue and the help of a medical professional.

Sweet-smelling sneezes are usually caused by bacteria in your sinuses or elevated ketones. Elevated ketones are a sign that your body doesn’t have enough insulin. This happens on a keto diet but can indicate diabetic ketoacidosis, a serious condition associated with Type 1 diabetes.

Got disgusting-smelling sneezes? That may mean you have a sinus infection or sinusitis.

This is when fluid builds up in the sinuses, causing viruses and bacteria to grow and mucus to drip down the throat. This post-nasal drip is often the culprit of bad breath and rotten sneeze odors. You should seek medical advice if you believe you have a sinus infection.

Sour-smelling sneezes can usually be eliminated with a good brushing, flossing, and mouthwash routine. If this doesn’t help, it could indicate gum disease, and you should consult with a physician.

If you smell ammonia after you sneeze, this could indicate a serious problem with the liver or kidneys not excreting ammonia efficiently.

Next time there’s a sneeze, you may want to take a quick health sniff, after the “gesundheit” of course.