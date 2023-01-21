Jan 21, 2023

One Amazon Worker Is Claiming The Company’s Food Offerings Are Moldy

You’d have to be pretty disconnected at this point to not have heard that Amazon employees are unhappy with how they’re treated and compensated, despite the business making money hand over fist.

This one is new, though – TikToker Lina (@msliinaxs) claims that some of the offerings in their workplace cafeteria are dangerously spoiled.

Some people in the comments claimed the issue was a Slim Jim issue, not an Amazon one.

This person says they got sick after eating one purchased from a gas station.

Image Credit: TikTok

And this comment points out that the Amazon break rooms are stocked by third-party vendors, not the company themselves.

Image Credit: TikTok

That said, this fellow Amazon employee confirms that there’s tons of stuff in the Amazon warehouse that’s dangerously expired.

Image Credit: TikTok

And this person took the chance to complain about the lack of nutritious offerings in the break room in general.

Image Credit: TikTok

It sounds like, regardless of who is technically in charge of supplying snacks, companies could do a better job demanding they include healthier options.

Or you know. At least aren’t visibly spoiled.

Categories: THE REST
Tags:

