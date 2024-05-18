McDonald’s Customer Says You Can Get Extra French Fries With A Clever Hack
by Matthew Gilligan
Who doesn’t want more fries?!?!
We all do!
And a TikTokker named Jovane was nice enough to share a fast food hack that a lot of folks out there will appreciate.
Jovane posted a video and showed viewers how they can get double orders of medium fries if they use self-service kiosks at Mickey D’s.
The man showed viewers how it works and added, “Medium fries: one for $3.29. Medium fries: two for $3.29. You welcome.”
That’s good to know, my friends!
Check out what he had to say.
@jovane5000
#fryhack #mickeyds #fatboymoves
Now let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.
One viewer was blown away by the price…
This TikTokker remembers the good old days.
And this individual was glad he posted the video.
Ba da ba ba ba…
We’re lovin’ it!
