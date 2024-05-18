May 18, 2024 at 6:11 pm

McDonald’s Customer Says You Can Get Extra French Fries With A Clever Hack

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@jovane5000

Who doesn’t want more fries?!?!

We all do!

And a TikTokker named Jovane was nice enough to share a fast food hack that a lot of folks out there will appreciate.

Jovane posted a video and showed viewers how they can get double orders of medium fries if they use self-service kiosks at Mickey D’s.

Source: TikTok/@jovane5000

The man showed viewers how it works and added, “Medium fries: one for $3.29. Medium fries: two for $3.29. You welcome.”

Source: TikTok/@jovane5000

That’s good to know, my friends!

Source: TikTok/@jovane5000

Check out what he had to say.

@jovane5000

#fryhack #mickeyds #fatboymoves

♬ original sound – jovanE5000

Now let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.

One viewer was blown away by the price…

Source: TikTok/@jovane5000

This TikTokker remembers the good old days.

Source: TikTok/@jovane5000

And this individual was glad he posted the video.

Source: TikTok/@jovane5000

Ba da ba ba ba…

We’re lovin’ it!

