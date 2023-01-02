Jan 2, 2023

Please Tell Us You’re Not Using Any Of 2022’s Most Common Passwords

If you figured that, by now, people realized that having strong passwords is key to protecting yourself online, well…you would be wrong.

When allowed to set their own passwords, way too many folks don’t give it much thought at all – which is totally evidenced by the most common ones of 2022.

iStock 1331943958 Please Tell Us Youre Not Using Any Of 2022s Most Common Passwords

Image Credit: iStock

The list was compiled by cybersecurity experts at NordPass, and I’m sure they were exasperated to learn that, in the U.K, the most popular password is still simply “password.”

Yes, really.

In the US, the top spot went to “guest,” followed closely by “123456,” “password,” “12345,” and “a1b2c3.”

Tricky that last one.

“123456” was number two in the U.K., with “guest” coming in third.

Sports and names were also a common theme.

iStock 1311057761 Please Tell Us Youre Not Using Any Of 2022s Most Common Passwords

Image Credit: iStock

U.K.

  1. password
  2. 123456
  3. guest
  4. liverpool
  5. qwerty
  6. arsenal
  7. 123456789
  8. password1
  9. 12345
  10. 12345678

U.S.

  1. Guest
  2. 123456
  3. password
  4. 12345
  5. a1b2c3
  6. 123456789
  7. Password1
  8. 1234
  9. abc123
  10. 12345678

The rest of the lists broke down like this:

They compiled their lists using 3 terabytes of data on cybersecurity incidents, then broke it down further to perform an analysis that took things like location and gender into account as well.

iStock 1357792244 Please Tell Us Youre Not Using Any Of 2022s Most Common Passwords

Image Credit: iStock

Basically, if you want your information to stay safe, you don’t want to use something very easy to guess, or a word that a bunch of other people use.

It’s also a bad idea to use the same password for more than one account.

A password managers is the easiest way to achieve this and not forget anything in the process.

twistedsifter on facebook Please Tell Us Youre Not Using Any Of 2022s Most Common Passwords

Categories: THE REST
Tags: · , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter