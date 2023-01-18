She Didn’t Appreciate the Gift Her Husband Gave Her. Is She a Jerk?
AITA for not appreciating a gift from my husband that is actually a gift to himself?
“It could be funny if it wasn’t so sad to me.
My husband of 8 years lost his earphones and always borrows mine, so I decided to get them new ones for Christmas. He also mentioned that he would like to have a better speaker to use in our kitchen and living room, so I got him one as well. Just for context, I never listen to music at home because I’m already constantly overstimulated caring for three children.
You’ll never guess what he got „me“ for Christmas. Earphones and a speaker. Believe it or not, the exact same ones, so now we have two of each. I guess at least I know I got him exactly what he wanted…
He started laughing his a** off, but to me it felt like a slap in the face, especially after the difficult year we’ve had. I couldn’t believe he’d get me something only he would be using, something that wasn’t actually for me.
So I said a little dryly: „Huh, so I got you something you wanted and you got you something you wanted. That is funny“. He snapped and left the room. Later he explained that we had agreed we’d only give each other a small gift and he thought it was something practical.
AITA for still being a little hurt over this?”
