Jan 22, 2023

What You Should Do If You Don’t Hear Back From A Hiring Manager? People Share Their Tips.

Job hunting is rough, and anyone who says otherwise has likely never really had to search for a job on their own.

One of the most frustrating aspects of an exhausting practice is not hearing back from hiring managers after you’ve submitted your resume – but according to TikTok, there’s a hack for that.

TikToker @vioticcc’s video might be only 5-seconds long, but the image of her dancing has not only inspired other job-seekers, but has garnered some more interesting hacks in the comments as well.

Some people, like this one, didn’t have much success.

Screen Shot 2023 01 21 at 3.29.40 PM What You Should Do If You Dont Hear Back From A Hiring Manager? People Share Their Tips.

Image Credit: TikTok

Others, like this commenter, ended up landing a job.

Screen Shot 2023 01 21 at 3.29.56 PM What You Should Do If You Dont Hear Back From A Hiring Manager? People Share Their Tips.

Image Credit: TikTok

A few said they even went in person, and that worked, too.

Screen Shot 2023 01 21 at 3.29.46 PM What You Should Do If You Dont Hear Back From A Hiring Manager? People Share Their Tips.

Image Credit: TikTok

The woman who made the video confirmed in the comments that the hack worked for her, too.

I mean, anything’s worth a try, right?

After all, the worst thing they can say is no!

The Sifter