Feb 6, 2023

12 People Who Posted Online Even Though They Had No Idea What They Were Talking About

The funny thing about clueless people is how rarely they realize how clueless they actually are. They will comment on topics way outside their pay grade and assume that their opinion should have weight. Like, all the time.

These 12 people boldly sent a message or posted online like they knew exactly what they were talking about – and the rest of us are cracking up because they definitely did not.

12. Dying to know what the product is, honestly.

Could be any number of things.

11. Depends on which eye you’re using.

Lololololol.

Burn out your rectums from BoneAppleTea

10. Bless their heart.

They were trying so hard, too.

9. Oh, honey.

Not everyone can reach for the stars.

“high celery” from BoneAppleTea

8. Hey, don’t lump us all in…

You know what, that’s fair.

7. I have no idea what’s happening here.

I mean…so many questions.

Growths-Burg from BoneAppleTea

6. Phonetic spellings are the best.

I mean, we know what they’re saying, right?

It’s a disc race. 😔 from BoneAppleTea

5. The innocent ask for clarification.

Just to see if maybe you’re imagining it.

Eye saw? from BoneAppleTea

4. I’ve heard of that.

I had no idea air conditioners came equipped.

3. Sounds unpleasant.

I don’t think I will crowd surf.

you will immediately be ejaculated from BoneAppleTea

2. Not a pet pea!

Where can I get one?

pet pea? from BoneAppleTea

1. I have some questions.

First up, who is Judy?

It’s funny, right?

But it’s even funnier because it’s not happening to me.

