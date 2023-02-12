12 Puns That Are Gonna Make You Smile!
Are you a punny guy or gal?
Someone who likes to play games with words and who uses their knowledge of language to make their friends laugh?
If so, you’re in the right place!
Because today we’re going to check out 12 funny puns that are gonna get you laughing in a major way!
Let’s get started, friends!
1. Take care of that poor pooch.
He needs to go to the vet, ASAP!
Sick doggo. from puns
2. Hey o! This is a real zinger.
You gotta love it!
3. Look very closely and you’ll get it.
Admit, that’s funny, right? I meant fun-knee.
That’s a foot and… from puns
4. Here’s here to fight crime in the name of JUST-ICE.
You gotta love a good Batman joke.
5. You need to marry this woman as soon as possible.
She’s quite a woman, is she?
Marry her faster from puns
6. This is kind of gross, don’t you think?
You’ll never look at bologna the same way again.
7. I really don’t think this person is helping.
Knock it off, this is serious business.
8. How the hell did that happen?!?!
You don’t see that every day…
Life’s a beach from puns
9. A little morbid, but still very funny.
Who’s responsible for this?!?!
Remains to be seen… from puns
10. It sure does, doesn’t it?
Admit it, you loaf it.
I loaf it 😂 from puns
11. I don’t think she’s amused by this.
You can see it in her face.
Day and night from puns
12. Do you think she’s into him?
Well, it could be worse, I guess…