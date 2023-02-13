Feb 16, 2023

13 Hilariously Clueless Things People Actually Posted Online

It’s one thing to say something totally off the wall knowing that you’re being silly – and something else altogether to be so clueless about something that you post it online in all seriousness.

When people call you out for the second it must be super embarrassing, and if you want to know how embarrassing, these 13 people should be able to tell you.

13. I don’t even know what she was trying to say.

Because I mean…this can’t be it.

I feel positively Urethral in this dress! from BoneAppleTea

12. No, definitely not.

Also chimps are big and scary.

Chimp Change from BoneAppleTea

11. I’m not sure any advice is going to help.

Bless their heart.

Screen Shot 2023 01 31 at 10.30.32 PM 13 Hilariously Clueless Things People Actually Posted Online

Image Credit: Buzzfeed

10. Stop it.

I had to read that a few times to sound it out.

Image Credit: Buzzfeed

9. It could go either way.

It’s still a compliment.

I was going to try to live bi curiously thru you from BoneAppleTea

8. They didn’t even make the correction.

Does that make this better or worse?

Standing ovulation 👏👏 from BoneAppleTea

7. Birdseed, do you think?

Or maybe an oat?

Grain Assault from BoneAppleTea

6. That does sound inconvenient.

And also painful.

circumcise from BoneAppleTea

5. This made me laugh so hard.

It will never not be funny.

Areola Borealis from BoneAppleTea

4. Yes.

Well, that’s the way it’s spelled.

Ease dropper from BoneAppleTea

3. It’s only for beans.

Apparently.

My Garbanzo Disposal from BoneAppleTea

2. Definitely stealing this one.

I literally just choked on my drink.

Genius aqua from BoneAppleTea

1. I hate a sour crowd.

Eating them is the only answer.

Sour crowd from BoneAppleTea

I cannot with people, y’all.

I mean, what can you do except love them?

The Sifter