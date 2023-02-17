Is She Wrong for Not Telling Her Boyfriend She Knows Sign Language? People Responded.
AITA for speaking ASL and not telling my BF I know how to sign?
“My (25F) boyfriend (26M) is mad at me currently for not telling him I know ASL and embarrassing him.
I’m by no means fluent but I took beginner classes in University (I study a people facing field and figured it would be helpful). I can get by, I know basic conversational signs and things like how to get around places, locations, etc. It’s enough to be helpful but not maintain a fluent conversation.
We were at a train station and I had gone to the restroom while my boyfriend waited outside. Before I had gone in, I noticed an elderly couple looking at a map and signing. I didn’t think much of it but when I came back out I could see my BF trying to help them.
I could sense some tension/frustration because he doesn’t know ASL and the couple was obviously lost and flustered. The woman started going through her purse for a pad of paper and had to start emptying her bag to get a pen.
I walked up to them and started signing and let them know I could help. They were relieved and I helped them find their correct route and where they needed to go. After the couple walked away my boyfriend got mad and said I embarrassed him by not telling him I know ASL and interfering when he had it handled.
I told him knowing ASL wasn’t a secret, it just never came up. And it wasn’t handled as I could tell he was getting annoyed and the couple was flustered. He says I embarrassed him and showed him up.
AITA?”
