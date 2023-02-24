Man Asks if He’s a Jerk for Not Wanting Bad Coffee From a Friend
I guess this guy is pretty passionate about his coffee, huh?
But did he act like a jerk when he refused a gift of coffee from his friend?
Hmmm…check out his story and let us know what you think in the comments.
AITA? I did not want bad coffee as a gift.
“My friend went to a foreign country outside of the United States in Europe and came back with gifts.
My friend knew I like coffee so he got me coffee that I know I won’t drink. It’s a dark roast and there’s no roast by date, which means it’s not fresh.
I gently put it back in the bag and politely told them why I don’t drink that kind of coffee.
Him and his friends said I was being ungrateful and rude and that I shouldn’t have thrown the coffee in the bag, which I didn’t.”
Here’s what Reddit users had to say.
This reader said he’s an a**hole and they’re also very snobby.
This individual said he’s very rude…obviously.
Another Reddit user made it clear: he’s an a**hole and not a very good friend.
Boom!
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · aita, am i the asshole?, ask reddit, askreddit, coffee, reddit