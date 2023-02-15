People Share How They’d Become Billionaires if They Got $1,000 per Person They Annoyed
I know some people who would probably be able to make a billion dollars this way just by being themselves…
Because they take being annoying to a whole new level!
How would you become a billionaire by annoying folks for $1,000 a pop?
Let’s see what AskReddit users came up with…
1. Around you go.
“Be the dude at the airport terminal telling people they gotta do another loop, and can’t wait there for people coming off their plane.
I’d prolly only have to do a half day at LaGuardia…”
2. You got this!
“I can’t say that the advice “just be yourself” has always worked out well for me, but this sounds like it might be the exception.”
3. The long game.
“Put power outlet stickers on the walls at the airport.
I wouldn’t get it all at once but this is a way to get a few dozen a day at least.
Playing the long game.”
4. Keeping pace.
“Go on a two-lane interstate, find someone slow in the non-passing lane, and pace them in the passing lane.
You’d annoy every single person who gets held up directly behind you and the subsequent traffic that would build up and propagate for miles.
There’s a not insignificant chance you’d be involved in a road-rage incident, but such is the risk of annoying large groups at once.”
5. Just wait…
“Become the host of a popular talk show.
You thought James Corden was bad?
Just wait.”
6. Ugh.
“Remove the exhaust from my car and drive around subdivisions between 12-5 am reving high between shifts.”
7. There you go!
“Cause a significant delay in the start of a big game – Super Bowl, World Series, Stanley Cup, etc.
Everyone there and the millions watching at home will be annoyed.
Boom. Instant billionaire.”
8. Big gaming.
“As a software developer, the closest I got to reaching that kind of audience was when I worked at a big game studio on a heavily marketed AAA title.
So this is what I’d do: on one and only one menu in the game, I would invert what the A and B button do (or O/X on PS). While players would rely on muscle memory to back out of menus using B and confirming selection using A, in that one menu, pressing B would confirm and pressing A would back out.”
9. A true artist.
“Make a DIY video on painting your car with house paint and someone is next to me telling me how amazing it’s looking.”
10. Should work.
“Going on the NYC subway during rush hour and soliciting money by singing or trying to do a s**tty dance routine in a crowded car.”
11. Nooooo!
“Take out a loan, buy an ad spot at the SuperBowl, say Bud Light sucks.
I’ll be a billionaire within minutes.”
12. LOL.
“Take out a bunch of TV and radio ads endorsing both Trump and Biden simultaneously using Gilbert Gottfried sound bites as the narration.”