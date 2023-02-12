What’s the Most Passive Aggressive Thing You Can Bring to a Potluck? People Shared Their Thoughts.
Are you ready to laugh?
I am!
And I can honestly say that I’ve never heard or even thought about this question before.
So let’s see what folks on AskReddit came up with!
1. Gee, thanks.
“We went to a Thanksgiving dinner where everyone was supposed to bring something.
The guy who was supposed to bring mashed potatoes walked in with a bag of spuds. Not cooked or anything. Just raw. Twenty minutes before dinner.”
2. Hmmm…
“I had a friend show up to a lobster boil with 4 uninvited guests and 3 pieces of corn.”
3. LOL.
“An empty pizza box set out on the table so everyone opens it as they go through the line.”
4. He’s the worst.
“For a Thanksgiving potluck my husband signed up for dressing, not realizing that’s what some people call stuffing.
Anyway he brought like 4 different kinds of salad dressing and I’m sure everyone thought he was the worst.”
5. Classy!
“To-go containers.
I used to have a co-worker who’s only contribution to office potlucks was to-go containers for her and her mother.
She would go through the line three times, once to take home for herself, once to take home for her mother, and then once to eat with the rest of us.”
6. We can all split it.
“A large beer cooler full of ice…
And one beer…”
7. This is great.
“Napkins from Taco Bell.
A friend of mine gave me a whole pack of them once when he worked there.
The shock on everyone’s face was priceless.”
8. Probably that.
“Someone in my grandma’s garden club brought 8 deviled eggs to a potluck and my grandma started calling her “four eggs” behind her back.
So probably that.”
9. Trashy.
“I once had a friend (who volunteered to bring meat) show up to a potluck BBQ with two steaks, for her and her husband, and an 8-pack of hot dogs for the other 20ish guests.”
10. This’ll do…
“Store-bought cookies with the reduced/day-old sticker visible.
And they’re already opened.”
11. Here we go.
“Exactly whatever the host/hostess plans to make for their signature dish.
Especially if you make it better.”
12. What are you doing?
“My co-worker brought one packaged loaf of bread, unsliced.
He had signed up for vegetables.”