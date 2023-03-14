14 People Who Don’t Share A Room With Their Partner Talk About Why
There’s no right way to make a relationship work. Whatever keeps people happy and together works, right – and for some couples, that means having your own space to sleep.
If you’re curious about why people make this choice (and why it’s great), here are 14 couples living the separate bedroom life.
14. An awesome way to live.
I don’t understand why this would be weird, honestly.
The whole “king and queen” chambers things sounds like an awesome way to live.
Also so does living in a castle, but I realize that’s not actually a good idea in most cases.
13. It’s about teamwork.
A marriage doesn’t mean you own the other and have to stick 24 hours. It’s team work. For both people. And the respect they have for each other.
12. If you can afford it…
I heard we only used to sleep together bc beds were so expensive. My partner and I work opposite hours and I would wake up very early to workout. It made more sense and was courteous to sleep in separate rooms.
It was hard @first bc our culture paints a clear picture of how we should be living. I’m so glad I see through that BS now. Do what is best for you in your relationship. That’s what matters. Be kind and give others grace.
11. There are real benefits.
I had abdominal surgery in the spring, one night i woke up to an elbow right in the gut where my fresh incision was when my husband rolled. After that he slept in the spare room til I was healed.
It was amazing to have the bed to myself for almost 2 months, I woke up starfishing every morning lol. So to those couples who live like that all the time, I can see the benefits!
But I did miss my snuggle boo and he’s back with me now.
10. They found out by accident.
My wife and I do this. It started because I worked nights and she worked days. I work days now, but we figured out that we both slept better this way so we’ve stuck with it.
9. No one fantasizes about murder.
As someone who does, it’s amazing. It started two years ago with Covid, and we haven’t really gone e back. My husband can sleep through anything and I can’t. I get much better sleep, and I don’t have to listen to his aspirational “I’ll get up at 5,nope let’s hit snooze until 8” alarm and I no longer want to murder him every morning.
8. Sleep is not romantic.
My wife and I sleep in separate rooms about half the year. I’m naturally hot all the time and she’s like a shivering Chihuahua when it drops below 70.
Sleep is not romantic. It’s needed for proper physical and mental health. It’s only a problem if you are sleeping in separate rooms because you don’t like each other or are in constant conflict
7. Nothing weird about it.
We usually spend some time in bed until my wife falls asleep, and if I feel like sleeping alone, I move to my bed. Sometimes we get together in the mornings too if we need to be close.
Nothing weird with sleeping well and balancing it with intimacy and being close.
6. It’s awesome.
My wife and I have done this for 2 years now. It’s awesome.
I snore, she thrashes, and we can’t agree on mattress firmness or number/weight of blankets. We sleep wayyyyyy better now, and it works great.
And, yes, we still have s*x since that’s the question everyone really is asking when they say “how is it?”
5. Yes, even if you’re married.
Having personal space is important.
4. Nothing wrong with it.
Common in relationships where people work different shifts or someone snores badly, etc.
Nothing wrong with it if the relationships healthy
3. A different pace.
My partner and I share a room but have our own bathrooms. He is disabled and needs the space. I like to rush around the bathroom and get ready fast.
We are not compatible to be in the same bathroom.
2. Lucky to have the space.
Hubby and I do this!! He likes the room warm, I like it cool. He likes some light, I like it pitch black. He likes white noise, I need quiet. He sleeps with a thickish quilt, I just use a sheet. We both snore, so it was pot luck who fell asleep first.
He has his computer/gaming setup in his room. I have bookshelves and a reading nook. I get the whole closet!! and my own bathroom. 40 years and going strong!!!
Why suffer sleepless uncomfortable nights because it’s the perceived convention. I do realize we are lucky to have the space. Empty nesters with spare rooms!!!
1. Talk about it ahead of time.
When I get married, I would love to have my own room and bed lol
I think these are solid reasons.
I’m off to have a chat with my partner!
