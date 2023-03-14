14 Tweets Everyone Live Laugh Loved
The internet is full of terrible things, but on its good days, it’s also full of some great big belly laughs.
If you’re in the mood for a snicker, a tee-hee, or maybe even a chuckle, go ahead and scroll these 14 popular tweets.
14. Both things can be true.
I mean, I’ve never been to a higher state of mind.
Harry Styles interviews: I want to bring people to a higher plane of thought. I call it FutureMind
Harry Styles music: 🎺Oooh loving you feels like a Sunday Sandwich 🎸
— Sam Saulsbury (@SamuelSaulsbury) January 21, 2023
13. Women have changed.
Maybe the kerchief should make a comeback.
women don’t “𝒴𝒪𝒪𝐻𝒪𝒪! 𝒪𝐻, 𝒴𝒪𝒪𝐻𝒪𝒪!” while batting eyes and waving a kerchief like they used to
— agnès tully (@bouzingot) January 20, 2023
12. Classic.
If you can’t wow em, confuse em.
bro last night was a traditional fable passed down orally thru the centuries
— will 'good take haver' morris (@ratbrainmorris) January 20, 2023
11. If you find the right people…
This could be a really good time.
*having a threesome*
Mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm… I think I’m Bubbles, YOU’RE Blossom, and YOU are Buttercup
— Annabel Meschke (@annabel_meschke) January 20, 2023
10. Bless.
I don’t think they rented that there.
When I worked at Blockbuster, a guy handed me a note and said, "I'm looking for this." The note: "leppercorn."
— Michael Brown (@ImMichaelBrown) January 20, 2023
9. I have questions.
I’m not sure there are satisfactory answers, though.
Kim Kardashian has purchased the pair of lavender Converse Chuck Taylor high tops that Sofia Coppola snuck into a very brief shot in Marie Antoinette (2006) in order to visually convey that Antoinette was only a teenager pic.twitter.com/YWN21XxHtx
— Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) January 20, 2023
8. Who doesn’t love that?
What could go wrong?
obsessed with the idea of polling iconic actresses with what awards they have pic.twitter.com/0nIDASqukj
— Michael Wachowiak (@mikewachowiak) January 20, 2023
7. That sounds right.
Facts be d**ned.
Fall Out Boy fan: ‘this song literally defined who I am as a person’
Fall Out Boy song title: ‘Scrabble isn’t the best way to pass the time when all I can think of is U and I’
— 𝐓𝐨𝐦 𝐊𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐏𝟔𝟕 (@TomKiely_) January 21, 2023
6. Where’s the lie.
None detected.
FORGET WHAT BEYONCÉ SAY!!!! SOMEBODY TAKE THE RISK AND FILM IT, THE BEYHIVE WILL COME TOGETHER AND BAIL YOU OUT OF JAIL!!! pic.twitter.com/QsR3HCFUhA
— Zaire Howard (@howard_zaire) January 21, 2023
5. Geez lady.
Can’t you go actually senile already?
Screaming at my grandma to act more fucking confused as we begin our third take of a staged prank TikTok where I throw a hot dog at her while she’s watching TV. She keeps forgetting her lines and anticipating hot dog impact. Been at this for 90 fucking minutes.
— Dan White (@atdanwhite) January 22, 2023
4. Nothing to see here.
Just another day in Beytown.
the residents in the hotel during beyoncé’s firework finale pic.twitter.com/Z84CzoVbay
— wiLL (@willfulchaos) January 21, 2023
3. Look at all of this work I have done!
Bow down to me, internet!
when I answer 3 emails pic.twitter.com/si12wAP7J4
— 🤙🏻soso🤙🏻 (@sophiebuddle) January 21, 2023
2. So bad it’s good.
That about sums it up.
finding out this was somehow supposed to be a miley impersonation has me ON THE FLOORRR like it’s so bad it’s almost good idk pic.twitter.com/bnhY0myELK
— wiLL (@willfulchaos) January 21, 2023
1. Why is this so funny?
I can’t stop laughing.
Seen pic.twitter.com/oAjZeFPtJo
— helena (@freshhel) January 21, 2023
