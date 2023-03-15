15 People Muse On What They Think Is The Internet’s Best-Kept Secret
You might think that something like the internet wouldn’t have any secrets, but you should know by now that anytime people are involved, there are always secrets.
These 15 people think they have a great idea about what secret more people should know about, and lucky for us, they’re ready to share.
15. Hot damn.
Ctrl +shift+esc brings up the task manager directly instead of pressing Ctrl+alt+del then clicking task manager
14. If you want to be a thief…
The sh*%load of foreign sites u can use to pirate literally anything just google translate “download” to chinese or russian combined with the name of what you’re looking for and u have it.
Russians are the best for books and research papers
Chinese have literally every movie, tv series and game known to man.
13. Nothing is ever truly deleted.
The wayback machine and how you can recover deleted news articles, posts and other otherwise unreachable pages.
It’s the reason nothing on the internet is truly ever deleted.
12. A nice list.
These things are reasons why I love the internet:
You can download many free textbooks and any other ebooks from these websites… http://b-ok.org, https://ebooks-shares.org, https://ebookhunter.ch/, https://ebooklogin.com/,… many more
You can read and download any academic journals from this website https://sci-hub.tw/
You can pay cheapest fuel in Australia from this website via 7/11 app https://www.ozbargain.com.au/node/288802
You can block a lot of ads in any websites by using ublock orgin (including block ads in websites like youtube, facebook,…), if these websites ask you to turn off your adblock, visit this site https://github.com/reek/anti-adblock-killer
You can download any free softwares, ebooks, movies,..for free from these websites https://thepiratebay.org, sanet.st
You can learn anything from Lynda or read any thing from kindle ebooks, Proquest database by joining a public library for free.
You can read any newspapers online like nyt, wsj, the australian, harvard bussiness review,… for free with this https://github.com/nextgens/anti-paywall/releases/
This site saves a lot of deleted websites https://archive.org/web/
You can download any mp3 files on youtube via this site for free https://www.yout.com(just delete “ube”)
many more…Are these still secrets?
11. Well…
The job sites where you can actually get a job instead of send applications that never get read.
It’s the best kept secret, so I don’t know where it is 🙁
edit: Well I woke up to like 300 responses, hope you guys are having better luck than me becuase I can’t read all that stuff, I’m too busy doing nothing
10. Just like a library.
libgen.is is a source to get almost EVERY fiction or non-fiction book out there.
For non-fiction, you press the sci-tech button, and for fiction, you press the fiction button. You can also get comics and textbooks, all for free.
9. Literally anything.
Literally anything Valve is ever doing.
Wanna know when this new game comes out? Too bad. Wanna know if we see your feedback? Too bad.
They’ve stayed silent for a very long time, and I gotta give em credit, it would be pretty hard
8. Just but ruthless.
This website has been online since the mid 90’s. It’s a collection of stories from a guy working at a video game store in Canada. It’s like a collection of r/maliciouscompliance posts.
The Gord is just, but ruthless. The writing style is great and the stories are usually pretty funny.
7. Free to enroll.
MOOC’s (Massive Online Open Course). College courses from universities everywhere that are free to enroll and participate in online.
6. Every seed is amazing.
the minecraft world seed you found that is amazing
Every seed is amazing – some of them just don’t start you in the most amazing part.
5. Always an exception.
Reddit’s karma system. I’ve seen people try to figure it out but there’s always an exception. The fact that no one can figure out such a large part of a popular website means it’s pretty heavily guarded.
Or it’s completely random.
4. The click of a button.
I love radiooooo.com You can listen to music from around the world in different decades at the click of a button.
Found many great music from it. If your into world musix, definitely check it out
3. Chances are.
Don’t buy anything straight away. Leave it in your cart for a week (as long as you’ve got as far as putting in an email address).
Chances are you’ll get a discount offer.
2. Definitely trying this one!
Save10, save20, and save 30 are premier discount codes on a surprising amount of websites. Anytime on a check out and just try one of these and 25% of the time one of them work.
Edit: honey has been mentioned a bunch. Linus from Linus tech tips has actually mentioned hell that has saved his company thousands of dollars.
Edit: according to the comments test followed by a series of numbers like 1 2 3, 10, 20, 30 in some cases test 100 seem to have given discounts as well.
1. This made me lol.
Obama’s last name.
These were definitely secrets from me.
Now I’m just wondering what else is lurking out there!
