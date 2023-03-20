20 Quotes People Say Completely Changed Their Outlook
It’s all too easy to get stuck in the worldview we’re born with and never really look for a new one. There are things that can jostle us into a new point of view, though, and it can honestly be refreshing.
These 20 people have all had that eye-opening moment, and they say these are the quotes that gave them the jumpstart they needed.
20. Acknowledge your progress.
Long time ago I was meeting two women on the sidewalk and just as we passed each other I heard this one sentence from one of them:
“You don’t notice your progress in life because you are always raising the bar.”
19. Try not to worry.
“Let go or be dragged” and old zen proverb I heard at a meditation class.
Really changed the way I let myself worry about things
18. Go toward the light.
“If you look for the light, you will often find it, but if you look for the dark, it is all you will ever see” – Uncle Iroh, Legend of Korra.
Has helped me through some dark times in the past, just looking for that small bit of good in a heap of bad.
17. We all know the difference.
“do you listen or just wait to speak”
I get so far through listening then hear something I want to reply to and then don’t hear any more of the conversation.
16. Be open to change.
It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.
Aristotle.
And yes it isn’t the real quote but elementary school aged me internalized that thought and I have applied it to everything ever since then.
15. You have more control than you think.
I had a professor in college he called it the 10/90 rule. Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it.
Changed my life.
14. Keep looking inward.
Some people die at 25 and aren’t buried until 75 – Ben Franklin
13. Are you moving forward?
Compare yourself to who you were yesterday, not who someone else is today.
12. Don’t wait another minute.
The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.
11. Nothing brutal necessary.
Honesty without kindness is brutality.
Kindness without honesty is manipulation.
10. Easier said than done.
“Worrying only means you suffer twice”
9. Don’t worry about what other people think.
If you wouldn’t take advice from them, why would you take criticism? – some dude on youtube.
I just never thought of it that way before, and I stopped spending so much energy trying to get people to like me.
8. Because you’ll never be perfect.
“And now that you don’t have to be perfect, you can be good.”
–John Steinbeck, East of Eden
7. It’s not all you need.
Luck favors the prepared.
6. You do you.
“The bee doesn’t waste its time trying to convince the fly that honey is better than shit.”
5. It’s ok not to be everyone’s cup of tea.
“You might be the sweetest peach on the tree, but some people just don’t like peaches.”
This helped me get over my lifelong desire to be liked by everyone, and allowed me to focus on becoming someone I actually liked.
4. You have to look after yourself.
Don’t set yourself on fire to keep others warm.
This helped a lot with my guilt and burgeoning martyr complex
3. Don’t borrow trouble.
“I’ve had a lot of worries in my life. Most of which never happened.” – Mark Twain.
Found it on a workbook for anxiety disorders.
2. I’m going to try this for sure.
“If you’re trying to break a habit, don’t say ‘this is the last time I’m doing it’ to yourself.
Instead, say ‘this is the first time I’m not doing it’.”
1. Live in the now.
My therapist once told me that living in the future is anxiety, living in the past is depression. Only good way is to live in the present moment. Good luck.
There are some good quotes in here, for sure.
Only time will tell whether or not they’ll change things for you, too.
