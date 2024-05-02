Car Dealer Jokes About Customers Trying To Sell Their Old Heap For Top Dollar – ‘Have you ever heard of repo?’
by Ashley Ashbee
“I’m looking to trade in my car,” sounds like a fabulous opener for a salesperson to hear.
But as used car dealership staffperson @ahtziryyyyy explains, it’s often too good to be true.
In an obviously staged encounter with the person filming playing the prospective customer, she throws her phone down and leaps with excitement at this offer.
“What do you want to trade it in for? What have you got to trade?” she asks excitedly.
Then the “customer” tries to hustle her dump of a car in exchange for something worth way, way more.
“Honestly you guys would be lucky to have it.”
Well, there’s a red flag, one that the dealer knows all too well!
The car turns out to be falling apart, very dirty and delicate.
And she wants the dealer to pay off the rest of what’s owing on it: over $40K!
The video ends with her asking, “Have you ever heard of repo?”
She clearly experiences a lot on the job and needed a way to vent about it.
See the full clip here.
Let's see what people in the comments had to say.
This person doesn’t get why this happens a lot.
Not everyone knows a joke when they see one.
A good way to assess value and it’s also nice slapstick comedy.
I bet it happens a lot!
Salespeople are not to be messed with!
Thanks for reminding me why I didn’t go into sales.
It’s a no from me, dog.
