Younger Sister Always Got Her Older Brother In Trouble, So He Eventually Turned The Tables And Got Satisfying Revenge
by Trisha Leigh
Ah, siblings. They really are great to have.
The only problem is, you sometimes don’t really realize the truth of that until you’re no longer living in the same house.
This older brother had a tricky younger sister.
As a child my younger sister was quicker, a capable liar and would usually win any dispute.
We’d be about 9 and 8 years of age.
A big favourite of hers was to kick me under the table I’d kick back and she’d say ow! why did you kick me?
He also admits to being a slow learner.
Father would clip me, I’d say but she kicked me first, his response doesn’t matter boys don’t hurt girls and she would smirk back at me.
I’d fall for the trick frequently, obviously a slow learner.
Which he proved one day when he scratched his initial into a plant his mother loved.
One day in an idle moment I scratched my initial on the leaf of my mother’s favourite plant, a rubber plant, yeah, I mean how stupid can you get?
In a moment of accidental brilliance, he managed to blame his sister instead.
For some reason this was a BIG thing and my mother had a go at me, panicking a lied and said, “Do you think I’d be silly enough to put my own initials on the leaf?
Mother who knew my sister better than Dad, concluded not even I’d be that stupid and Sister was punished.
It was one small win but even now decades latter it will still make me smile.
