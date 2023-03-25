Mar 24, 2023

25 Cool Ways To Tell Your Parents They’re Being Promoted To Grandma And Grandpa

Most people who have children know in their hearts that one day, when they have grandchildren, they will be over the moon. It’s a great job – one with more rewards and fewer hardships than parenting – and people really look forward to it.

For that reason, most pregnant couples put some thought into telling their parents they’re going to be promoted. If you’re looking to do that but don’t have any ideas of your own, here are 25 unique ideas to inspire you.

25. A whiskey glass.

If they both enjoy a whiskey, then get a matching set!

Screen Shot 2022 06 19 at 5.37.38 PM 25 Cool Ways To Tell Your Parents Theyre Being Promoted To Grandma And Grandpa

Image Credit: Etsy

24. Get them a mug.

Like this “freak out” mug – which is probably exactly what she’s going to do.

img of media slide 225955 25 Cool Ways To Tell Your Parents Theyre Being Promoted To Grandma And Grandpa

Image Credit: Etsy

23. Tell them with a joke.

If this fits your personality, then it will be perfect.

img of media slide 225987 25 Cool Ways To Tell Your Parents Theyre Being Promoted To Grandma And Grandpa

Image Credit: Etsy

22. Get them a onesie.

Bonus: your baby can actually wear it, so one less thing to buy.

img of media slide 225957 25 Cool Ways To Tell Your Parents Theyre Being Promoted To Grandma And Grandpa

Image Credit: Etsy

21. Serve up the good news.

The wait would be torture!

Screen Shot 2022 06 19 at 5.42.32 PM 25 Cool Ways To Tell Your Parents Theyre Being Promoted To Grandma And Grandpa

Image Credit: Etsy

20. A fun fortune cookie.

This could be a great surprise if your parents love Chinese food.

img of media slide 225958 25 Cool Ways To Tell Your Parents Theyre Being Promoted To Grandma And Grandpa

Image Credit: Etsy

19. Let them put the pieces together.

Puzzle lovers will get a kick out of this!

img of media slide 225989 25 Cool Ways To Tell Your Parents Theyre Being Promoted To Grandma And Grandpa

Image Credit: Etsy

18. A different mug option.

Hopefully they finish their whole cup.

Screen Shot 2022 06 19 at 5.16.24 PM 25 Cool Ways To Tell Your Parents Theyre Being Promoted To Grandma And Grandpa

Image Credit: Etsy

17. Use an upcoming holiday theme.

There are hats for every occasion.

img of media slide 225991 25 Cool Ways To Tell Your Parents Theyre Being Promoted To Grandma And Grandpa

Image Credit: Etsy

16. You could use balloons.

Just make sure to be responsible and clean them up afterward.

Screen Shot 2022 06 19 at 5.18.16 PM 25 Cool Ways To Tell Your Parents Theyre Being Promoted To Grandma And Grandpa

Image Credit: Etsy

15. A little bird has some news.

If your mom loves watching birds, I think you just found your answer!

img of media slide 225992 25 Cool Ways To Tell Your Parents Theyre Being Promoted To Grandma And Grandpa

Image Credit: Etsy

14. A sweet charm bracelet.

She can wear the fond memory for years to come.

img of media slide 225962 25 Cool Ways To Tell Your Parents Theyre Being Promoted To Grandma And Grandpa

Image Credit: Etsy

13. These countdown blocks are cute.

They wouldn’t have much use beyond the birth, though.

img of media slide 226007 25 Cool Ways To Tell Your Parents Theyre Being Promoted To Grandma And Grandpa

Image Credit: Etsy

12. A personalized card.

They’ll appreciate the fact that you got something just for them.

img of media slide 225963 25 Cool Ways To Tell Your Parents Theyre Being Promoted To Grandma And Grandpa

Image Credit: Etsy

11. A classic look.

Babies booties are timeless and oh-so-cute.

img of media slide 226013 25 Cool Ways To Tell Your Parents Theyre Being Promoted To Grandma And Grandpa

Image Credit: Etsy

10. A t-shirt to wear her excitement on her sleeve.

If you’ve got a mom who would wear this, you probably already know this is perfect.

img of media slide 225964 25 Cool Ways To Tell Your Parents Theyre Being Promoted To Grandma And Grandpa

Image Credit: Etsy

9. Simple and sweet.

The cool thing about a magnet is that it’ll stay on the fridge forever.

Screen Shot 2022 06 19 at 6.08.35 PM 25 Cool Ways To Tell Your Parents Theyre Being Promoted To Grandma And Grandpa

Image Credit: Etsy

8. A countdown frame.

This way she doesn’t have to keep asking how far along you are.

img of media slide 225967 25 Cool Ways To Tell Your Parents Theyre Being Promoted To Grandma And Grandpa

Image Credit: Etsy

7. Whether it’s Christmas or not…

An ornament for the tree will get used for years to come.

img of media slide 226016 25 Cool Ways To Tell Your Parents Theyre Being Promoted To Grandma And Grandpa

Image Credit: Etsy

6. Custom wine labels.

If Grandma and Grandpa enjoy a nice bottle, this is like two gifts in one.

Screen Shot 2022 06 19 at 5.29.02 PM 25 Cool Ways To Tell Your Parents Theyre Being Promoted To Grandma And Grandpa

Image Credit: Etsy

5. This clever egg.

It’s unique for sure!

Screen Shot 2022 06 19 at 6.16.21 PM 25 Cool Ways To Tell Your Parents Theyre Being Promoted To Grandma And Grandpa

Image Credit: Etsy

4. Epic news can come in a small package.

After all, that’s kind of what a baby is, right?

img of media slide 225972 25 Cool Ways To Tell Your Parents Theyre Being Promoted To Grandma And Grandpa

Image Credit: Etsy

3. Send it in the mail.

The stork can bring an adorable boxed set right to their door.

img of media slide 225990 25 Cool Ways To Tell Your Parents Theyre Being Promoted To Grandma And Grandpa

Image Credit: Etsy

2. Specialty chocolate.

Great news and sweets make a great combination.

img of media slide 225983 25 Cool Ways To Tell Your Parents Theyre Being Promoted To Grandma And Grandpa

Image Credit: Etsy

1. An official promotion.

Put a date on it and they’ll keep it forever.

img of media slide 226015 25 Cool Ways To Tell Your Parents Theyre Being Promoted To Grandma And Grandpa

Image Credit: Etsy

Hey, congrats, y’all.

And congrats to the soon-to-be grandparents as well.

twistedsifter on facebook 25 Cool Ways To Tell Your Parents Theyre Being Promoted To Grandma And Grandpa

Categories: LISTS
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter