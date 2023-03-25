25 Cool Ways To Tell Your Parents They’re Being Promoted To Grandma And Grandpa
Most people who have children know in their hearts that one day, when they have grandchildren, they will be over the moon. It’s a great job – one with more rewards and fewer hardships than parenting – and people really look forward to it.
For that reason, most pregnant couples put some thought into telling their parents they’re going to be promoted. If you’re looking to do that but don’t have any ideas of your own, here are 25 unique ideas to inspire you.
25. A whiskey glass.
If they both enjoy a whiskey, then get a matching set!
24. Get them a mug.
Like this “freak out” mug – which is probably exactly what she’s going to do.
23. Tell them with a joke.
If this fits your personality, then it will be perfect.
22. Get them a onesie.
Bonus: your baby can actually wear it, so one less thing to buy.
21. Serve up the good news.
The wait would be torture!
20. A fun fortune cookie.
This could be a great surprise if your parents love Chinese food.
19. Let them put the pieces together.
Puzzle lovers will get a kick out of this!
18. A different mug option.
Hopefully they finish their whole cup.
17. Use an upcoming holiday theme.
There are hats for every occasion.
16. You could use balloons.
Just make sure to be responsible and clean them up afterward.
15. A little bird has some news.
If your mom loves watching birds, I think you just found your answer!
14. A sweet charm bracelet.
She can wear the fond memory for years to come.
13. These countdown blocks are cute.
They wouldn’t have much use beyond the birth, though.
12. A personalized card.
They’ll appreciate the fact that you got something just for them.
11. A classic look.
Babies booties are timeless and oh-so-cute.
10. A t-shirt to wear her excitement on her sleeve.
If you’ve got a mom who would wear this, you probably already know this is perfect.
9. Simple and sweet.
The cool thing about a magnet is that it’ll stay on the fridge forever.
8. A countdown frame.
This way she doesn’t have to keep asking how far along you are.
7. Whether it’s Christmas or not…
An ornament for the tree will get used for years to come.
6. Custom wine labels.
If Grandma and Grandpa enjoy a nice bottle, this is like two gifts in one.
5. This clever egg.
It’s unique for sure!
4. Epic news can come in a small package.
After all, that’s kind of what a baby is, right?
3. Send it in the mail.
The stork can bring an adorable boxed set right to their door.
2. Specialty chocolate.
Great news and sweets make a great combination.
1. An official promotion.
Put a date on it and they’ll keep it forever.
Hey, congrats, y’all.
And congrats to the soon-to-be grandparents as well.