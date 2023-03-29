An Employer Caught a Job Applicant Using ChatGPT to Write a Cover Letter
It’s an indisputable fact: cover letters are no fun, they take forever, and writing them can drive a person insane.
And there are shortcuts out there that people can use if they choose…but there’s always the potential of getting caught…
And a woman named Mandy came across a cover letter for a job she posted that looked promising…until she realized the person who submitted it used ChatGPT.
Check out what Mandy had to say about this.
@careercoachmandy
People on TikTok had thoughts to share…
One person said,
“Hire them because they are resourceful and don’t waste their f**king time on stupid s**t like a cover letter.”
Another added,
“As long as they are speaking the truth on the things they have done which makes them a [quality] candidate, why not ChatGPT?”
And another person commented,
“Who cares? Do you think people have the time to write you narcissists a cover letter each time? Get a clue, find a grip.”
But one person cautioned against this method and said,
“ChatGPT adds so many random things to the point of being big lies you will get caught in. It’s great for a template but gotta edit and customize.”
Mandy added a follow-up video where she explained more about the situation.
@careercoachmandy
And then Mandy posted another video where she said people shouldn’t spend more than 10 minutes on a cover letter and that there are good cover letter templates people can use.
@careercoachmandy
One person said about Mandy’s videos,
“As a former hiring & talent ops manager I rarely read cover letters. 99% are way too long.”
Another added,
“12+ years in HR…we don’t read cover letters.”
And one TikTokker said,
“If someone asks for a cover letter I just don’t apply. They’re ridiculous for people who don’t even read my resume.”
Good luck out there on the job hunt, folks!