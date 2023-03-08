Need A Giggle? We Think These Jokes Will Hit The Spot!
The internet is full of jokes, and let’s be honest – not all of them are great.
If you’re looking for a sure-fire giggle today, though, we think we’ve found 14 jokes that just can’t miss!
14. If you get the vibes you gotta get out.
Listen to your gut.
i be lying to uber drivers saying “right here is perfect” knowing damn well i ain’t never been to this location nor do i know where the hell i am at
— ZAY GUCCII (@relatableisaiah) January 4, 2023
13. Now I can’t unsee it.
That’s exactly what it should be.
who tf is bo burnham i thought he was that animated depressed horse
— 𓆙 (@capstellium) January 14, 2023
12. The way to go.
You can commune with nature.
me high as fuck at the botanical gardens pic.twitter.com/EoQPLsgNqj
— nate (@naterichx) January 3, 2023
11. I’ll show you deep…
How about the deep end of the pool?
“It’s not that deep” I’ll kill you with my bare hands
— taurus girl (@jaxajueny) January 15, 2023
10. Pink means go.
Or glow.
if benadryl bad why pink
— helena (@glo0mybrat) January 4, 2023
9. Barney had a glow-up.
At least that’s what he’s hoping for.
rhinoplasty, lip filler, cheek implants, chin implant, jaw shave, brow bone reduction, buccal fat removal, botox and eye lift, skin bleaching pic.twitter.com/vfmulNNhh6
— They’re Closed 👩🏿 (@Malibubarbarian) January 13, 2023
8. How, though?
I think I’m doing something wrong.
seeing people’s 2022 letterboxd stats having over 600 films logged pic.twitter.com/nrXwbdNGcg
— Jake (@phinsjake) January 4, 2023
7. You can feel it in your bones.
Especially if you WERE Alex Russo.
THE COLLECTIVE GASP MY STOMACH HURTS SO BAD pic.twitter.com/mdyE4N8h1z
— siyyan IS SEEING BEYONCÈ (@siyyaninaas) January 11, 2023
6. The way I just snorted.
Why is this so funny?
— Berry 🔜 PAX East (@bloodberry_tart) January 3, 2023
5. I am deceased.
This is hilarious.
I gasped like I was in a gay slasher movie. pic.twitter.com/Sh2UYYuyLy
— Andrew Farmer (@thatsajellyfish) January 7, 2023
4. What are you trying to prove?
That you can use all the numbers?
i hate when people use military time like ok cadet kelly
— ⚒️ (@_HARD2KILL) January 3, 2023
3. I have questions.
There are only funny answers.
why would he say this pic.twitter.com/2olewccv2w
— pocket (@islandthembo) January 7, 2023
2. Sleeping is underrated.
Literally everyone likes it.
“here are 5 side hustles you should be doing to make passive income” have u considered the fact that i’m sleepy
— mother earth🧃 (@nonbinarybooty) January 10, 2023
1. No one else is laughing.
Just so you know.
My brother got an android and I’m fed up fr pic.twitter.com/P6zfGWmDE3
— SNOOPSON TAUALA (@SNOOPSONTAUALA) January 7, 2023
I mean, I’m definitely giggling (and I might have snorted, too).
I’m off in search of more like these!
