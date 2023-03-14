She Wanted To Attend Her Sister’s Wedding, But He Didn’t Want Her To Go. Was She Wrong For Going Ahead?
If you think this is just another AITA post about wedding drama, think again – by the end of this post I had legitimate full-body chills of worry for OP’s safety and happiness.
OP is a full-time stay-at-home mom of three kids. Her husband works full time and expects OP to do all of the kids and housework.
Here’s the situation. My husband [36] and I [30] have 3 kids [2, 4, 7] . I’m a sahm (full time) and I take care of the kids while my husband works (full time).
Recently they were invited to her sister’s wedding, and while OP wanted to go, her husband was against it. He said he had to work and, since they had a babysitter rob them, refuses to allow another one in the house.
My sister’s wedding was last week. We live hours away which is an issue for my husband. When we first got the invite he told me that he wasn’t going, that he will stay for the kids and suggested I do the same.
Since the wedding doesn’t allow kids and my husband doesn’t want to hire a babysitter after the one we had robbed us.
We had gone back and forth on this. but I insisted on going since that’s my only sister and I want to attend what might be a once in a lifetime event for her.
He chuckled at my statement then we stopped talking about it.
OP was determined to go, so she asked a friend to look after their kids and booked a plane ticket.
As the wedding was approaching, He brought it up and told me to miss it and stay with the kids. I suggested that since no babysitters were allowed then, I could get my friend to stay with the kids but he refused. I ignored him, spoke to my friend who agreed to watch the kids and booked a ticket to travel to my sister’s town in time.
My husband found out and went on about how he had work, and that the most logical solution is that I stay home with the kids and let him make his living. I told him that I already took care of the kids and they’ll stay with my friend. Honestly? I grew inpatient.
The day of her flight she found out her husband had cancelled the ticket without telling her. She got in her car and drove to the wedding instead.
The day of my flight I dropped the kids off at my friend’s place then headed to the airport. I found out he had canceled my plane ticket. I was upset but still insisted on going so I went home and got into my car and drove 4hrs to get to the town.
She wasn’t able to enjoy it, however, because he and her mother-in-law her berating her about being a terrible mother the entire time.
At 5pm. My husband called and was freaking out on me asking where I was. I told him I made it to my sister’s town and he blew up saying I wasn’t supposed to go, even said he canceled my ticket to get me to stay.
He demanded I return but I said not until the wedding was over. He called me horrible, neglectful mom then had his mom scold me and accuse me of abandoning my own kids.
He won’t let it go and is making her feel terrible about herself and her mothering, to the point where she’s wondering whether or not she really did make the wrong call.
There was a huge argument ensued when I returned home and my husband kept on saying I was horrible to leave the kids and to ignore him like that and do what I wanted eventually. He’s giving me silent treatment as of now and I can no longer take it. I felt guilty and did NOT enjoy the wedding AT ALL.
Was I wrong for still going?
[INFO] My husband dislikes my sister if it’s relevant.
I hope Reddit gives her some very good advice – let’s find out!
The top comment tells OP she was not being neglectful, and also her husband is abusive.
Several commenters wondered whether there was really ever a babysitter who robbed them at all…
They want OP to know that her husband is being super controlling and it’s not ok.
This commenter wants her to be prepared for what’s coming (because they don’t think it’s going to be good).
Being a single mom might be hard, but some things are worse.
This poor woman is having a really rough time and she’s just realizing it.
I hope she and her kids are ok.
