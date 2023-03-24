Mar 23, 2023

The Shirk Report – Volume 728

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Stainless steel powder at 1,000x
All you need is paper, a knife, and patience
Tropical rainbow lobster
Hoonigan
Bumper sticker of choice for the 35+ crowd
“No more games, Human!”
‘The Last of Us’ – themed strawberry pie
Perspective on how fast airplanes can fly
Baby to adult Phylliidae
One kid vs. two kids
Animated Simpson’s house
The way cars used to be transported
Earth’s daily surface temperatures like a heartbeat
If you’ve lost a wedding band at sea
Infinite scroll
Woman plugging in electric car in 1912
What are they jamming to?
Cool clear cat carrier
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

We Want To Make Friends With Local Birds
People Are Going on “Break-up Vacations” With Their Exes
1983 Was a Hidden Great Year for Star Trek
People Confess The Facts They’re Embarrassed They Didn’t Know
The Fine Art of Failure
Madonna and the Case of Everyone’s Missing Eyebrows
All the Things You Should Hide Before Guests Come Over
Why is space cold if the sun is hot?
Does The World’s Largest Family Tree Reveal The Origins Of Humanity?
The Biggest Mistakes People Make In Their Wills, According To Estate Lawyers

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Screen Shot 2023 03 23 at 10.31.50 PM The Shirk Report Volume 728

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
