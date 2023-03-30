Mar 30, 2023

The Shirk Report – Volume 729

definition of shirk copy The Shirk Report Volume 729

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Every U.S. President as Pixar character
Sunset on Mars
Finally got that new hammer
Good old fusilli
Have to meet the owner
Cat expressions
Mannequines with beards
Falling into a black hole
Lawn reflected in squirrel’s eyes
New meeting invite
Drone footage of a dairy farm
Lester from GTA 5 giving missions IRL
Rain coming down in sheets
Ornate library in Munich
School of devil rays
Attempted ice cube escape
Tunnel blast shock wave slowed and zoomed
Blooming black lotus
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Company Creates a Hidden Cat Maze Bed Frame Cat Owners Will Love
The Cost Of Retirement Around The World
Inside New Balance’s Plans to Topple the Global Sneaker Hierarchy
‘She wanted to enter on a trapeze’: Inside the secretive, dramatic world of celebrity wedding planning
11 Ways to Make a Frozen Pizza Less Sad
The Battle for the Soul of Buy Nothing
This Teen Turned Their Grounding Around Until They Had the Power
How To Pack A Carry-On When Everything Is Bulky
I Tried Those Friendship Apps to Cure My Crippling Loneliness
The Best Meryl Streep Movies

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Volume 729 Featured Image The Shirk Report Volume 729

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter