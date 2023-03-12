Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Not Coddling Her Infertile Sister Anymore
Sometimes, the coddling just needs to stop.
And that can include your own family members from time to time.
But this situation is unique and this woman wants to now if she acted like an a**hole when she decided not to coddle her infertile sister anymore.
Let’s take a look and see what happened.
AITA for saying I won’t coddle my infertile sister any more?
“My sister “Julie” has tried to have a baby for 5 years. She had a miscarriage 2 years ago and outside that, has been unable to get pregnant.
My heart hurts for her. However, one thing I don’t agree with is how my family has handled it. We’re not allowed to talk about babies around Julie. Any kids younger than 3 can’t come to family events that she’ll attend. She won’t attend baby showers, baptisms, etc. The last one I understand, but the rest feels overkill.
I got pregnant last year. I told Julie first and she reiterated her boundaries. I said I understood. The first hurdle came with my baby shower. My MIL was throwing it. I didn’t expect Julie to come. Then my mom told me I shouldn’t have one period, “out of respect”. I said that was ridiculous. She didn’t have to come so what did it matter? Only 3 people from my side of the family came to the shower.
When my son was born, I posted a birth announcement on Facebook. My parents lectured me for this and said it was going to hurt Julie. I said she could just block or mute me. They said I should make the effort. Julie echoed that if I cared, I’d stop. I ended up blocking her just to save drama.
My aunt’s 70th birthday party is next week. My husband and I planned to go, bringing our son. Julie called and asked if we were going. She then asked for me to get a sitter for our son. I said no.
She doesn’t want to miss the party. My aunt is one of the few people who agree that Julie’s boundaries aren’t fair and wants my son there, as she doesn’t get to see him often. Julie got upset and started crying, saying that I was unfair.
I finally snapped and asked what would happen when she got pregnant? Would we all be expected to shower her with the love and attention she’s refused to give other people’s kids?
Will her baby be allowed to attend events? She said that was different. I said no, I’m not coddling her anymore. My son exists, he’s family and he’s coming. She can decide if she wants to or not.
My parents yelled at me for being mean to Julie. They offered to pay for a sitter but I said no. It’s not even her house. AITA?”
Here’s what Reddit users had to say about this.
One reader said she’s NTA and that her sister is taking this way too far.
And this individual said her parents should be ashamed of themselves for this.
Another Reddit user also said she’s NTA and that her sister is being harmed by this behavior.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · aita, am i the asshole?, ask reddit, askreddit, family, infertile, kids, reddit, siblings