Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Telling Her Sister She Hopes She Never Has Kids
The truth can hurt sometimes…
Especially when it comes to sensitive subjects like having children.
And that’s why this woman asked the fine folks on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?” page if she was out of line for telling her sister that she hopes she never has kids.
Take a look at what happened and let us know what you think in the comments.
AITA for telling my sister I hope she never has kids?
“I’m 22f. I have 3yo twin boys and I had a baby girl not even two days ago. My sister, Jodie, is 34 and has been suffering with infertility for the past 10 years, as well as repeated miscarriages.
I used to feel really bad for her and also a bit guilty as I got pregnant twice while being on contraception. It caused some tension between us when I was pregnant with my twins because she was jealous, and I was already feeling intense guilt. This time around, she wasn’t as jealous but I still felt it was unfair.
As my husband and I have decided we are done having kids, I offered to be a surrogate for my sister as soon as I’m cleared after this baby and she seemed like she was absolutely over the moon with that. In turn, she offered to watch the twins while I was in labour with my new baby, which was a relief on my part.
I went into labour on Thursday morning, and Jodie came over to watch the kids while my husband and I went to the hospital. She seemed like she was in a great mood, and promptly rushed us out the door.
Everything seemed fine, until we got home this morning to find thousands worth of destruction to pretty much every baby item we’ve purchased. Even the crib mattress was torn open. Everything was ruined. Jodie tried to pin it on the twins but they’re 3, and this level of destruction had to have been done by an adult.
My twins can’t even reach some of the stuff that was destroyed, and they certainly do not know how to open diaper packages and tear them apart. I know kids, especially toddlers, can do a lot of damage in a short time but I also know my children aren’t capable of doing what happened.
I told my sister to get the f**k out of my home and stay away from me and my family. I got really angry, and I said a lot of stuff I shouldn’t have, but one of them was, “I hope you never have a child, and if you do then I’ll tell it exactly what you’ve done to mine.” I told her we can’t afford to fix the damage she’s caused but since she still denies it, she wont cough up. I told her because of her the baby doesn’t even have a safe space to sleep.
My parents caught wind of what I said, and even after I explained the situation, they still think I’m being an a**hole for saying something so vile to my sister “after all she’s done for us”. Obviously my judgement is clouded , so am I an a**hole?”
