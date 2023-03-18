Woman Claims an Instacart Shopper Used Her $200 Order to Buy Groceries for Themselves
If you haven’t used the Instacart app yet, it’s pretty darn convenient.
Yes, you are entrusting someone else to go get your groceries for you, but let’s face it: these apps have revolutionized how we live our lives and it’s just normal now to think it will all go smoothly.
Well, not so fast….
A woman shared a video on TikTok where she claimed that an Instacart shopper used the $200 she paid for her order to shop for themself. The woman said the shopper marked the order as done in the app but bought things that weren’t on her list, including candy and chips.
Take a look at what she had to say on TikTok.
@hairandhay At least they got what’s important. Dum dums 🍭 #instacart #instacartscam #instacarthaul #groceryhaul #greenscreen ♬ Chill Vibes – Tollan Kim
People shared their thoughts about the incident.
One person said,
“As an Instacart shopper, I find this crazy! Makes me sad because people stop using it when there are really good shoppers still out here.”
Another added,
“As a IC shopper so sorry this happened to you I didn’t even know shoppers could do all that. Their support is trash & I hope you get your money back!”
And one TikTokker said,
“As a 5-star diamond cart shopper, I’m sorry. I don’t even understand how this happens. They need to get rid of these people.”
In a comment, the woman who posted the video said she filed a report with Instacart but at the time of this writing, there was no refund yet and she didn’t know how the company was going to resolve the issue.
You can’t trust anybody these days…