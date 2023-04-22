A Woman Shared a Hack for Taking Popcorn Butter Flavoring Home From Movie Theaters
For those of you out there who desperately want to recreate that special buttered popcorn experience that you get when you go to the movies…today is your lucky day!
A woman shared a video on TikTok where she offered up a life hack where she described how to load up on that buttery goodness that you can only seem to get when you go to see a flick on the big screen.
Are y’all ready to have your life changed in a big way?
Check out her video and see what you think about her method.
@torquegirl Jokes; but serious with the cost of food these days. #lifehacks #popcorn #cineplex #grandeprairie #costoflivingcrisis ♬ 20th Century Fox Fanfare – Geek Music
Here’s how folks reacted to her life hack on TikTok.
One viewer said,
“Honestly, these people saying ‘it’s not real butter ya know’….we all know it’s the best popcorn butter in the world!!!!!!”
And another commented,
“this is what I should have done.”
A TikTokker wrote,
“my god, that’s genius.”
And another viewer added,
“I’d end up drinking the thing by the time the movie was over.”
Next time you’re at the theater, go ahead and load up on the good stuff!