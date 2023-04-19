Check Out Astronaut’s Incredible Photos of the Northern Lights From Space
A lot of people have the Northern Lights on their bucket list and it’s easy to see why. Also called the aurora borealis, the phenomenon is beautiful and breathtaking. Now, consider what it must look like to see the Northern Lights from space.
A NASA astronaut named Josh Cassada was lucky enough to witness the aurora borealis from the International Space Station.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by NASA Astronaut Josh Cassada (@astro_cassada)
Cassada snapped a photo of the lights at night from space and his picture is breathtaking. The lights have been particularly visible lately because the sun is nearing the apex of its 11-year cycle.
Absolutely unreal. pic.twitter.com/pah5PSC0bl
— Josh Cassada (@astro_josh) February 28, 2023
Here’s a cool time lapse video someone captured of the lights and the International Space Station.
Wow, awesome view! I caught @Space_Station passing overhead (24 sec in) while making a timelapse of our auroral action pic.twitter.com/pN0GZMdSnO
— Joel Weatherly (@JK_Weatherly) February 28, 2023
And here’s a spectacular shot of the Northern Lights over Stonehenge.
The Northern Lights over Stonehenge last night 😲😍❤️💚💙💛 📷 credit by Stonehenge Drone scapes on FB#Aurora #auroraborealis #northernlights #stonehenge #stars #astro #OMG #beautiful pic.twitter.com/YNgROjYPr6
— Stonehenge U.K (@ST0NEHENGE) February 27, 2023
The sun will approach the peak of its cycle around 2025 so there should be plenty of great opportunities to see the Northern Lights over the next couple of years.
Keep your eyes peeled!
Categories: NATURE/SPACE, SCI/TECH
Tags: · futurism, photo, science, single topic, space, top