Chris Rock Spoke Out About Will Smith and Jada Pinkett and Said, “She Hurt Him Way More Than He Hurt Me”
Chris Rock has a new stand-up special out on Netflix called Chris Rock: Selective Outrage and the comedian closed out his performance by talking about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith one year after Will Smith slapped Rock for what he said about his wife on live TV at the 2022 Oscars.
Rock said about the slap and about the Smiths, “Will Smith practices selective outrage. Everybody that really knows knows I had nothing to do with that s**t. I didn’t have any ‘entanglements.’ ”
The “entanglement” Rock was referring to was when Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she was involved with singer August Alsina while she was on a break with her husband.
Rock said, “We all been cheated on. Everybody in this industry has been cheated on. None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television. None of us. … Why the f**k would you do that s**t? She hurt him way more than he hurt me, okay?”
Rock said that he tried to reach out to Will Smith after the “entanglement” news came out in 2020 but that Smith never picked up the phone and he says that he “did nothing” to Will Smith but he was the one who ended up getting slapped by him.
