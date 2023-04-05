Her Brother Helped Her Leave A Fraught Marriage. Now They’re Fighting About Whether Or Not Her Ex Is Allowed In The House.
There are many reasons why a divorce might be the best thing for all parties involved in a marriage – but there are fewer reasons that a trusted loved one would have to help someone exit a marriage or other long-term relationship.
Most of those reasons would have to do with abuse, but in this case, OP did not explicitly state that was the reason her brother helped her leave.
That said, the bottom line was that he did help her leave, he’s taken in her and her son, and she herself claims the divorce has been “messy.”
I don’t want to go too much into detail but I’m divorcing my ex. It’s been messy and I’ve been living with my brother as he helped me leave him.
My brother used to be friends with my ex so the divorce has been rough for him too and I think he’s been focusing on his anger so he doesn’t have to accept that my ex hurt him too.
Even so, when her son was sick and asking for his father, she went ahead and said he could come over and visit.
Her sister-in-law said it was a bad idea but OP ignored her.
My son was sick and he kept asking for his dad so I asked my ex to come and see him. My brother was out when he came over but my sister-in-law was home and she kept telling me he wouldn’t like it when he found out.
I think she called him because he came home early and he knew before he even saw my ex.
When her brother came home he kicked the ex out with some very serious and angry words that ended up upsetting her son, and told OP that he was never to be in his house ever.
He told my ex to get out of his house and to stay away from me and forget he had a son.
My ex refused but I made him go as their arguing was upsetting my son.
OP argued back that he’s still her son’s father and they need to allow for that relationship to continue, but her brother obviously doesn’t agree.
Once he left and my son had calmed down, my brother turned his anger on me. He thinks I’m insane for asking my ex to come and see our son as he thinks I need to stay away from him until our divorce is finalized.
He told me he didn’t want him in his house again and wouldn’t budge when I reminded him he’s still my son’s father. I was frustrated so I told him he needed to get over it because I did what was best for my son in the moment.
AITA?
This is a tough one, because you feel for the kid.
That said, sometimes parents have to make the tough calls, and it seems like maybe she should have made a different one.