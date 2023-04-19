Here Are A Few Ways You Can Answer Interview Questions About Your Biggest Weakness
Not all job interviews are exactly the same, but once you’ve been through enough of them, you realize they do have a lot of similarities. And one thing that always seems to come up is your biggest weakness.
I think they want to know that you’re able to self-reflect, and maybe also that you can see ways to improve, but either way, it can be a chore to come up with exactly the right answer.
Don’t worry anymore, though, because these people have some great suggestions for how to answer it next time.
Hard to spin.
They have been for engineering interviews and it’s well known that you work on 1/10 of a project, so I thought it was fitting and then leads into discussing what roles exactly that I was applying for.
My biggest weakness is actually organization, but I dont like spinning that one because I seriously doubt I’ll improve in that category more than I have so far.
Tongue in cheek.
“What is your greatest weakness?” “Ummmm probably that I have no strengths”
I’m not sure that’s a weakness.
“im bad at interviews. I guess I don’t do them very often. I have typically stayed at previous jobs for a long time”
Come with a solution.
When I was graduating college I got interview tips from my dad who was heavily involved in the hiring process at his company for his department. His advice on this one, which I’ve used ever since and has gone great, was:
The whole “say a weakness that’s actually a positive” has been done to death and is such common knowledge that it’s no longer a clever “trick” and is now seen as avoiding the question. People want to see some self awareness, obviously don’t bring something absolutely terrible up, but mention a real flaw and most importantly what you’ve done to address or work with it.
For example the one I tend to use is that I can be forgetful so I now keep multiple sets of calendars, reminders, notes, etc to cover as much as possible.
Make sure it’s an actual weakness.
Actual weakness: Taking on jobs by myself, not taking time to train other people to do them. In the end, I’m usually “the guy” and find myself feeling burnt out.
Probably could be worded better at an interview, but this could sound like you’re a “go-getter”. It might also encourage your employer to find opportunities for you to train other people to do things you particularly don’t like doing.
Show you’ve already worked on it, too.
I did the same thing when I got my current job. I told them I have ADHD, but it’s not too much of an issue, as it has forced me to become incredibly organised and keep notes and check lists and calendar reminders, so I rarely forget stuff, and I’m more organised than most.
The only problem is that I sometimes worry about whether I’ve forgotten something anyway, and need to double-check things.
A popular answer.
I work in healthcare and always say “Not speaking Spanish” and odds are the interviewer is also not fluent in Spanish so it comes across as not really a weakness. WIN WIN
Don’t be a lifeless robot.
Well it depends how you measure good and bad. For low level positions they’re not looking to build a profile on you based on your literal answer, they’re looking more for how you answer. Are you giving a lifeless robotic answer or are you giving a relatable human answer? Are you comfortable discussing things like this or does it make you panicky? Are you giving something canned or introspective?
And then for higher level positions you should have enough experience to actually know your weaknesses and this would get more field specific and relative. And at this point all the gimmicky answers would be a no go.
So essentially there’s more being evaluated during interviews than the literal answers given. Hope this helps a little? But yeah I hate the question too
Actually.
Weak against fire and sharp objects
We’d make pretty bad Pokémon: Weak to fire, water, electricity, grass, ice, rocks, the ground, steel, fighting, poison,flying (falling). If dragons, faries, ghosts and psychics existed we’d probably be weak to them too. Some people are even additionally weak to bugs and the dark.
There’s nothing that we’re actually good at
Show your willingness.
If you are changing industries, your biggest weakness is not knowing the industry… yet.
If you are younger, say inexperience.
Anything to show your willingness to learn and develop.
Tailor your answers.
Depends on the position, but I will sometimes say that I have trouble delegating when I know I can perform a task well.
I’d rather just do it myself and know that everything will be done correctly.
Be brave.
For my current job, I said that I had a hard time sharing my ideas with new groups.
No great answer.
I hate this interview question.
I interview candidates every few months. This is a totally useless question.
The field I interview for usually has passionate people, so instead I ask “of all the aspects of doing [job], which part of [the process] do you enjoy the most?” Nobody is nervous about this question. Gives me some insight into what they want to be working on, where they think they are strongest, and what would make them happy and productive vs bored.
Dedicated is good.
I said “I dont like letting go of unfinished projects” during my interviews.
I feel like it shows that I’m dedicated to the work I take on.
Frame it well.
Frame it in terms of something you’re looking to improve. “Well, at my last performance evaluation I received some constructive criticism regarding X, so since then I’ve been doing Y and Z to focus on improving in that regard.”
Honestly though, if an interviewer asks you that ridiculous cliched question either they have no idea what they’re doing and/or don’t give a shit, or they aren’t looking for an answer but just want to see how you respond to being pushed.
Be wary.
Be careful of humblebrags. Some of them are overused.
For example, I know some people say “I’m a workaholic” as a weakness. And you’d think that would make you sound very hardworking but it’s been heard a thousand times and is not unique or strong
These are some really great thoughts.
I think we’re all going to be better prepared the next time around!
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · askreddit, employment, red border, reddit