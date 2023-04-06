People Share Popular Sayings From Their Youth
Times have changed. People love saying that, and most of the time, it seems like it’s pretty true – at least on the surface.
Some of these 17 popular (but dated) sayings seem to prove that fact, while others seem fit to make us realize people haven’t changed much at all.
Check them out!
17. Real old school.
“That’s my name, don’t wear it out.”
Take a picture, it’ll last longer.
16. Ah, random violence.
We said: Jinx! Then “pinch, poke you owe me a coke” whilst pinching and poking them.
15. Wait for it.
“talk to the hand”
Cause the face ain’t listening!
14. All the time.
You’re killing me Smalls!
13. This one is awkward to explain.
And what about- Take a chill pill?
12. I’m passing this one along to my kids.
Up your butt and around the corner
11. It happens to the best of us.
something being “the bomb”
bonus cringe points for the use use of “it’s the bomb.com”
10. So simple.
Not!
9. SIR.
Cool beans
It’s a permanent part of my vocabulary.
The first time I said it to my commanding officer in the army, he just kinda stared at me with a “wtf” face.
Thank god he was chill.
8. Like all the time.
Like totally
Like, you know?
Totally. Like, you know, whatever.
7. This still applies.
“That’s so random”
6. Even if you’re a girl.
“SUCK IT!”
gestures an X over crotch
5. The 90s were wack.
All that and a bag of chips
4. This makes me smile.
My 46 year old son calls me Homeslice.
3. Big bummer.
Far out, let’s boogie, keep on truckin, bummer man
2. A short list.
South Park quotes from the first season: “Screw you guys, I’m going home”, “Respect mah authoritah!” “You killed Kenny! You bastards!”
Calling something dope, “the bomb” or “the bomb diggity”.
Deez nuts
“Whaddup, dawg?” or calling someone homeboy, but ironically, because we were suburban white kids.
Peace out.
1. People don’t say that anymore?
Let’s blow this popsicle stand.
I think some of these need to make a comeback.
I’ll leave the parsing of which up to you.