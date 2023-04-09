Ryan Reynolds Has Sold Mint Mobile For $1.35 Billion to T-Mobile
You’ve probably seen the commercials where Ryan Reynolds is talking about his wireless company and encouraging people to give it a try. If you’re like me, you might have thought he was mostly serving as a face people recognized, but if so, you should know we were both wrong.
He was very involved in the company from the get-go – an investment that’s paying off big time now that he’s sold it.
T-Mobile announced they are acquiring the Reynold’s-backed Mint Mobile for a cool $1.35 billion.
Reynolds is reportedly a “significant” investor, and guesses are that he currently owns at least 25% of the company.
Reynolds released his own statement on the sale as well.
Because he’s Ryan Reynolds, he also had jokes.
“We are so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom Tammy Reynolds as we believe the excellence of their 5G network will provide a better fit than my mom’s slightly-above-average mahjong skills.”
As part of the deal, it’s reported that Reynolds will stay on in his creative role at Mint, too.
He and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert made a video to accompany the announcement that’s full of Reynold’s typical humor, but in the end, he reined it back in.
“I am so proud of the entire Mint team and so excited for what’s to come.”
Reynolds is proving himself as good a businessman as he is an actor.
Maybe even better!
