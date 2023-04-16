Scientists Think They’ve Figured Out Why Clowns Are Actually Terrifying
It’s always kind of stunned me that kids don’t find clowns completely terrifying. The makeup, the clothes, the antics, the forced proximity and, you know, the fact that they’re not funny at all adds up to them being deeply sus.
At least to adults.
I’ve wondered what it is that turns these fun-loving actors into nightmare fuel for awhile, and if you have too, good news – science says they think they have answers.
Welsh psychological researchers Sophie Scorehy, Shakiela Davies, James Greville, and Phillip Tyson say they’ve managed to quantify coulrophobia, which is the scientific name for a fear of clowns.
Their findings state that the biggest reason for coulrophobia comes from a perceived inability to read the emotions on their faces due to their makeup. This causes “an eerie or unsettling feeling due to clowns’ makeup making them look not-quite-human.”
They also believe the “color of clown makeup reminds us of death, infection, or blood injury, and evokes disgust or avoidance,” and that the “unpredictable” behavior of clowns also contribute to the fairly common phobia.
53.5 percent of people included in the study indicated they had some fear of clowns, but only 5 percent described themselves as “extremely afraid.” Incidence of coulrophobia often combined with other phobias as well, and that “women are more afraid of clowns than men.”
Researchers say they’re not sure why that is, but I could hazard a few guesses.
Their paper also stated that “coulrophobia decreases with age, which again matches up with research into other fears.”
The study does not provide answers to all of our questions, and in fact, might add a few more to the pile.
That said, it’s fascinating all on its own, and if you are afraid of clowns, just know that you’re not alone.
And that’s always nice.