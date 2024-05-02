He Was Too Upset To Unpack Boxes Of Shared Possessions After His Divorce, But When He Finally Did He Got A Big Laugh At His Ex’s Expense
by Trisha Leigh
The longer you live, the more you realize that silver linings actually exist in most situations.
Sometimes you just have to wait awhile for them to show themselves.
This story is about the poster’s fiance, who was heartbroken after a young marriage and quick divorce.
Hubby and I are both in our 50s so this happened many years ago!
Hubby and his ex started dating at 18, married at 21 and separated at 22 after she started cheating on him and decided she didn’t want to be married to him anymore.
He stored a bunch of boxes, never looking in them until she needed a few things for her new apartment.
I started dating hubby when he was 28, about 3 years after his divorce was finalized.
I graduated from college the following year and got my first “big girl” job and was excited to have my first apartment, but was concerned about having to go buy a bunch of kitchen things.
Hubby was like “I have a bunch of boxes in the garage – let’s go through them and you can see if there is anything in there you need”.
In one of them, they found the saucers for his ex-wife’s precious tea cups.
So he starts opening boxes, and I’m getting a nice little pile of things for my apartment, and suddenly he starts laughing and pulling all these newspaper wrapped items out of a box – the more he pulls out, the harder he laughs.
When he catches his breath, he says “Well, I guess her china teacup collection is useless without all of the saucers!”.
Now they have one more bit of shared laughter together.
His ex had given him an entire box of carefully wrapped saucers – and she obviously had the box of equally carefully wrapped teacups!
We took the teacup-less saucers to a secondhand store and he chuckled about her screw up at random times for weeks.
Does Reddit think this qualifies as revenge? Let’s find out!
But what about the cats?
This person has a similarly funny story.
Someone will find a good use for them.
You never know what you’ll find at the secondhand store!
This person was left wanting more.
Moments like these can seem so sweet.
Like maybe the universe has really been paying attention the whole time.
