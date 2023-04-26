Apr 25, 2023

These People Dumped Their Partners For Super Questionable Reasons

Listen, I definitely am not one to encourage people to stay in relationships where they’re not happy. Move on and find someone you like and want to spend time with, you know?

That said, you should at least get real about the reasons something isn’t working out – and I’m not sure these are the actual issues or just the thing that broke the camel’s back.

Probably neurodivergent.

Personally I love movie quotes.

Annoying and unattractive, yes.

But also more than a bit odd, no?

Too much too fast.

That’ll spook a lot of people.

How did you even go on more than one date?

Because ugh.

Communication is key.

That said, I think in person is more important than over text.

Priorities, sir.

Hope your car loves you back.

What does that even mean??

This is so weird.

Yikes.

Who hates smiley emojis??

Bless his heart.

I actually feel really badly for him – he can’t help it!

She’s not into pain.

She knows those are temporary, though, right?

This is totally valid.

The face I am making right now, I swear.

I would not even know how to react to some of these.

But when it’s over, it’s over, I suppose!

