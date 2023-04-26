This Dad Cut His Daughter Off After Learning How She Is Making Extra Money
Most parents like to think they have some kind of control over their children when they’re young. As they get older, many resort to things like guilty and coercion to try to keep young adults in line, but as we’ve seen over and over, that usually ends up having effects they did not forsee.
OP in this case has been helping his daughter with money and a few living expenses while she’s in college.
I 47m have a 22 year old daughter. She’s in college and lives on campus. I agreed to help her make car payments, since she was in school.
Recently, a co-worker of his told him that he had seen his daughter stripping. When he confronted her she said she needs/wants the money. When he suggested she work fast food instead, she told him there’s no other way to make such easy and good cash.
I was recently informed by a young man I work with that my daughter strips at a club about 40 minutes away. I confronted her on this and she said she didn’t plan to do it after she graduated, and she needed some money. I told her then work at McDonalds, not use her body.
We got into an argument, and i asked her to quit stripping and get a decent job then. She refused and said stripping was easy money.
He told her since she’s making such good money she can pay her own car payment, but both his daughter and wife think he’s being unreasonable.
So basically I said there was no need for me to pay her car payment anymore since she is making money so easily. She got upset and said that wasn’t fair, and that she doesn’t make enough for that. I told her to figure it out.
She told my wife about what happened, and my wife is upset by her job of choice but says it’s unfair for me to stop supporting her so suddenly over an argument. I think it’s perfectly fair, it’s my money and my decision when to cut it off.
Reddit is going to have a field day with this one, I just know it.
The top comment is focused on the co-worker being the biggest AH of the bunch.
This person says OP needs to check his double standards.
Everyone is a little grossed out about how he seems to feel about women.
This comment says the red flags are flying everywhere.
They say there are so many reasons he’s the jerk here.
This guy pretty much grosses me out.
I hope his daughter continues to be true to herself and realizes that taking his money isn’t worth it.